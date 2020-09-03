Marie Osmond: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Leaving ‘The Talk’ After 1 Season

Marie Osmond is leaving CBS ‘The Talk,’ just a year after replacing OG host Sara Gilbert during the show’s 10th season premiere. The singer will be spending more time with her family, she said in a statement.

It’s a wrap! Marie Osmond, 59, is departing hit daytime show The Talk just one season after replacing original host Sara Gilbert, 45. “One of the highlights of my year at #TheTalk was working with my dear friend John Redmann (former EP and showrunner) and I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing,” she wrote on Instagram. “Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids,” she added, including a heart emoji.

“Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience,” CBS said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors,” they added. Learn more about the singer who sat alongside co-hosts Eve, 40, Sheryl Underwood, 55, Sharon Osbourne, 66, and Carrie Ann Inaba, 51.

1. Marie’s part of a showbiz family. Born in Utah in 1959, she is the only girl among nine siblings. Her brothers, including Donny and Jimmy, were part of the 1970s boy band, The Osmonds, which had hits with songs like “Crazy Horses” and “Love Me For A Reason.”

2. She had her own popular show with her older brother Donny, who is now 61. The former teen heartthrob and his younger sister had their own variety TV series in the mid’70s called, fittingly, Donny & Marie. They also recorded together and were well known for their signature song, “A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock ‘N Roll.” Donny and Marie have been performing together as a duo for decades and even had a successful 11-year Las Vegas residency, which will end in November 2019.

3. Her son Michael Blosil’s suicide is the ‘hardest thing’ she’s been through. Marie had eight children – four boys (Brandon, Matthew, Michael and Stephen) and four girls, (Abigail, Brianna, Jessica and Rachael) who were born between 1982 and 2002. Sadly, Michael died in February 2010 when he was just 18. “I’ve been through some tough things in my life,” Marie told Oprah Winfrey on ABC eight months later. “This is probably the hardest thing I’ve been through.”

4. Marie has been a NutriSystem spokesperson since 2007. The mom-of-eight credits the meal replacement plan with helping her to lose 50 pounds.

5. She married her husband Steve Craig twice. Steve and Marie first wed in 1982, but the couple called it quits three years later in 1985. Marie went on to marry again, getting hitched to second husband Brian Blosil in 1986. Sadly, they divorced in 2007. Steve and Marie reconnected and secretly dated for two years before remarrying in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas in 2011, according to ABC News.