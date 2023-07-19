Marc Kalman: 5 Things About The Art Director Amid His Split From Bella Hadid

Marc Kalman is an art director.

He is most known for his relationship with model Bella Hadid.

On Jul. 19, 2023, it was revealed that Bella and Marc had reportedly called it quits.

Bella Hadid, 26, is a single woman once more! After she and Marc Kalman confirmed their romance in Jul. 2021, the pair have reportedly broken up after two years together, per Entertainment Tonight. “They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things. Bella is a very nice person, but struggles with the pressures of fame,” the outlet’s source claimed on Jul. 19, 2023. “Her split from Marc was amicable and she is always someone who takes care of herself and has been very open about it.”

She confirmed their relationship two summers ago with a PDA-filled photo that showed the model leaning in for a kiss from Marc, with her arms wrapped around his neck. Meanwhile, Marc wrapped his arms around Bella’s waist and sweetly pulled her in closer for a hug. Amid news of their split, below are five things to know about him.

Marc Kalman Is An Art Director

Marc works primarily as an art director, according to his professional website. The site shows that Marc collaborated with Travis Scott on promotional material for the rapper’s albums and for his 2015 Rodeo Tour. He also designed logo art for A Bathing Ape, a Japanese fashion brand, and Milk Studios, a NYC-based photography studio. His website also says that Marc worked as a fashion assistant for the New York Times and T Magazine.

Marc Kalman Has A Private Instagram Account

While Bella is in the public eye due to her career and famous family members (namely mom Yolanda Hadid and sister Gigi Hadid, Marc seemingly prefers a private lifestyle. His Instagram account, @maarckaalman, has nearly 3,000 followers and is on private. However, he does have a few famous followers, such as Diplo, Fai Khadra and Dianna Agron, according to Page Six.

Marc Kalman Was First Spotted With Bella Hadid In June 2021

The origins of Bella and Marc’s romance is still unclear. But what is confirmed is that the two were first photographed together out on a lunch date in New York City in June 2021. In the pic, obtained by People, Bella had a big smile on her face as she sat across the table from Marc, who was similarly beaming. The model was dressed in an all red ensemble with her dark hair up in a clip, while Marc kept things casual with a dark blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Bella Hadid & Marc Kalman Kept Their Romance Private

Although Bella and her now-ex did share a PDA photo in 2021, throughout their two-year romance they kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight. Of course, they were spotted out and about together many times during their relationship, but Bella still was private about the details of their love life.

Marc Was Planning To Propose To Bella

One year prior to news of their split, a source told ET that Marc was allegedly planning to ask Bella to marry him. “Bella and Marc Kalman are so happy together. Their relationship is going very well and things are serious. They have been together for a while and are truly in love,” the insider claimed at the time. “Marc is planning to propose to Bella in the fall. They have spoken about getting engaged and having their wedding in California.” Sadly, news of an engagement never came to light prior to their 2023 split.