Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean: 5 Things About RFK’s Granddaughter, 40, Who’s Gone Missing

One of Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughters, Maeve McKean, has gone missing with her eight-year-old son after a canoe accident. Here’s more to know.

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, has gone missing after a canoe accident, the Kennedy family confirmed to The Washington Post. Officials have been looking for two people who went missing in the Chesapeake Bay since Thursday, April 2, and less than 24 hours later, the Kennedy family revealed that Maeve and her son, Gideon, 8, were the victims of the canoe incident. Here’s more to know about Maeve and what happened:

1. How is she connected to the Kennedy family? Maeve’s mother is Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, who is the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy. Of course, this means that Maeve is one of RFK’s many grandchildren. Maeve has four siblings, Meaghan, Kat and Kerry, and her father is David Lee Townsend.

2. She’s married with three kids. Maeve’s husband is David McKean. They got married in 2009. In addition to Gideon, Maeve and David have two other children: Gabrielle, 7, and Toby, 2.

3. What does she do? Maeve works as an executive director at the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative. Her work is in Washington D.C., which is also where her family lives.

4. She has a law degree. Maeve is a public health and human rights lawyer. She graduated from Georgetown University with a Juris Doctor from Georgetown Law and a master of science degree in international negotiations and conflict resolution from the Walsh School of Foreign Service.

5. What happened in the canoe accident? Officials confirmed that Maeve and Gideon had paddled out in their canoe to retrieve a ball, but were unable to return to shore. Eyewitnesses saw them struggling to paddle back, and then disappear from view. Their canoe was found, overturned, about two hours after they first went missing. One of their paddles was also discovered.