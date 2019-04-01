Lauren London: 5 Things To Know About Nipsey Hussle’s Longtime Girlfriend

Nipsey Hussle was in a relationship with Lauren London for six years when he was tragically shot and killed on March 31.

Lauren London’s world was absolutely rocked when her longtime boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, was shot to death outside his store, Marathon Clothing, in Los Angeles on the afternoon of March 31. The rapper was pronounced dead at the hospital, with the suspect remaining at large. Aside from being known for her increasingly high-profile relationship with Nipsey, Lauren also forged a career of her own since bursting onto the Hollywood scene in 2006. Here’s more to know about the gorgeous 34-year-old.

1. She started her career by starring in music videos. Lauren expressed an interest in a career in entertainment from an early age, and so she was homeschooled so she’d be able to attend auditions. In the early years of her career, Lauren starred in music videos for rappers like Tyrese, Ludacris, JAY-Z and Pharrell. Throughout this time, Lauren also worked in modeling, and was even a spokesmodel for Sean John’s women collection in 2007. Her work was eventually recognized and she started booking roles in well-known television shows and movies.

2. She’s been in several TV shows and movies. Lauren received her breakout role in an episode of Everybody Loves Chris in 2006. She also played T.I’s love interest in the movie, ATL, that same year. From there, she landed guest spots on shows like Entourage and 90210. From 2013-2015, Lauren starred as a series regular on The Game. She is set to star in BET’s 2019 series, Games People Play, as a main character named Vanessa King.

3. She first met Nipsey on Instagram. Lauren started dating Nipsey in 2013 after an exchange on Instagram. It all started when Lauren wanted to buy copies of Nipsey’s mixtape as a wrap present for her The Game co-stars. The mixtapes were in high demand and being sold at a high price as part of an exclusive marketing campaign. After she received her copies, Lauren followed Nipsey on Instagram, which is when he decided to slide into her DMs, he told GQ in February. The rest is history!

4. She was previously in another high-profile relationship. Lauren was in a relationship with Lil Wayne until Jan. 2009, after meeting him when she was just 15 years old. The two broke up and got together several times throughout their romance, and were even briefly engaged at one point. She has said in the past that she will always consider him a “dear friend.”

5. She’s a mom. Lauren confirmed she was pregnant in May 2009, months after her breakup from Lil Wayne. However, in August of that year, he confirmed he was the father. The pair’s son, Kameron, was born in Sept. 2009. Lauren also has a son with Nipsey, Kross, who was born in Aug. 2016.