Lil Wayne’s Lookalike Son Kameron Proudly Wears Nipsey Hussle Chain On His 11th Birthday — Pic

Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne and Lauren London’s adorable son Kameron Carter is getting so much love on his 11th birthday. His sister Reginae shared a photo of Wayne’s mini-me sporting a pendant for Lauren’s late love Nipsey Hussle.

Lil Wayne‘s son Kameron Carter looks more and more like the 37-year-old rapper as he grows up. Kameron turned 11 on Sept. 9, and got loving tributes from his mom Lauren London, 35, and his half-sister Reginae Carter, 21. In a photo that Reginae shared to her Instagram celebrating her little brother, fans couldn’t believe how much Kam has morphed into Wayne’s mini-me. And the sweetest part of the snapshot was that Kameron was wearing a pendant in tribute to his late stepfather- figure, Nipsey Hussle.

Nipsey and Lauren had been together from 2013 to March 31, 2019, the date the musician and activist was gunned down in front of his store in L.A.’s Crenshaw District. So Nipsey — real name Ermias Asghedomhelped raise Kameron like he was his own son. In the photo, the gold pendant with Nipsey’s face on it hung from a gold chain around Kam’s neck as the youngster wore an open blue shirt and made a gesture with his fingers.

Reginae — whose mom is Toya Johnson — wrote in the caption, “Killa Day. happy birthday to my little brother Kam. love you.” Fans couldn’t believe how much Kam resembles his father. User. @luckyhndrxx commented, “That’s Wayne rebirthed. Wow happy birthday youngin’,” while @iam_ms_johnson wrote, “Happy birthday lil man…all of Wayne kids look like him but this one right here is his twin.” @annanicolemyer noted, “Literally has Wayne’s whole face. Happy Birthday Kam,” while @tayylerr observed, “He looks just like Wayne. happy birthday Virgo King!!”

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London

Nipsey Hussle and partner Lauren London attend the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party in Los Angeles on February 7, 2019. He would be murdered seven weeks later. Photo credit: MEGA

Lauren raised Kam along with her son by Nipsey, Kross Ermias Asghedom, who just turned four. Fan @the_butcher46 gushed, “I Love how Lauren London is raising her sons so respectful and peaceful young princes. I’m glad Kam and Cross had a great father like Nipsey teaching them values and manners. Happy Birthday.” Follower @nailsbyleee noticed Kam’s Nipsey tribute, pointing out, “With his Nip pendent on. Happy Birthday Baby”

Lauren honored her first born with an Instagram photo of the precious boy and the caption, “You are Powerful. You are Resilient. You are a Healer. You shift the atmosphere. My 1st born. I am Honored beyond to be your Mothership. 11 is a Magical number #. Happiest Birthday SonLight. I Love you.”

The post received love in the comments from supermodel Naomi Cambpell, who wrote, “Happy Birthday Angel,” with a heart emoji. La La Anthony and Jhene Aiko, also left heart emojis, while Reginae’s mom Toya gushed, “Happy birthday Kam! Love u.” Rappers were also there for Kam, with 2Chainz noting, “Happy bday Neff” while OT Genasis wrote, “Killa Kam MY GUUUUYYYYYY..Happy birthday,” along with a heart and prayer hands emojis. Kam is a lucky child to have so much love in his life. Now hopefully his bio-dad Lil Wayne will post his own tribute later today.