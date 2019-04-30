Lauren Braxton: 5 Things To Know About Toni Braxton’s Niece Who Died At 24

‘Braxton Family Values’ fans were shocked to learn that the family’s beloved niece, Lauren Braxton, suddenly passed away on April 29. Learn more about Lauren, her life, and legacy following her death.

UPDATE: (4/30/19, 12:10 PM ET) — Manger for Evelyn Braxton and publicist to Towanda Braxton, Shante Traynham tells HollywoodLife: “At this time, the family is requesting their privacy.” — ORIGINAL: The entire Braxton family is mourning the loss of Lauren “LoLo” Braxton, the 24-year-old daughter of Michael Braxton Jr. Lauren passed away, shockingly, on April 29, according to TMZ. LoLo was rarely featured on Braxton Family Values, so fans may not know much about her. Let’s honor LoLo’s memory by learning five important facts about the beloved niece of Toni, Tamar, Towanda, and Trina Braxton in the wake of her heartbreaking death:

1. She suffered from a heart condition. LoLo’s father said that her tragic death was related to a heart condition, though he didn’t elaborate on what that condition was. Paramedics raced to LoLo after receiving a 911 call around noon on April 29. She was unresponsive when they arrived to the scene; paramedics pronounced her dead. At this time, these are the only details available about her untimely death.

2. She leaves behind a young son. LoLo has a one-year-old son, who just celebrated his birthday on April 24. She commemorated his milestone birthday with an adorable post on Instagram, showing off photos and videos of the sweet baby. She captioned the post, “Happy 1st Birthday to my Lor Stink!! I love you so much 💙”. Throughout her pregnancy, she shared tons of pics that showed off her growing baby bump. She had such a cute bump, and you could see how excited she was to bring her son into the world.

3. She was all about family. LoLo’s Instagram account was full of pics of her famous family, and it’s clear that she absolutely adored them. She often posed pics of her beautiful grandmother, Evelyn Braxton, gushing over her good looks. “Sheeeeeesh 🥰 We’ve been blessed. Happy Birthday to my beautiful grandmother! I love you so much ❤️Enjoy your day! @evelynbraxton #LookAtGod,” she captioned a January post. A truly sweet pic, posted toward the end of her pregnancy, showed all of her famous aunts, her partner, and friends gazing adorably at her baby bump.

4. Her father is the youngest of the Braxton siblings. Though LoLo was a Braxton through and through, she never appeared on her aunts reality show, Braxton Family Values. Instead, she kept her private life just that — private. Her father, Michael, is the only brother of the Braxton siblings. Just like his sisters, he’s a singer who got his start singing in church choirs. He released a song with Dia Michelle, “Take You There”, in 2012.

5. She once checked Tamar Braxton on social to defend Traci Braxton. While she was all about that family love, she and her cousin, Kevin, had to go against Tamar in 2017 — for good reason. The two accused Tamar of upstaging Traci on her birthday by posting a picture of herself, captioned, “when it’s REALLY your day tho.” Kevin, Traci’s son, called it “low key petty.” And LoLo posted a pic of her aunt Tracy, captioned, “It is YOUR day. Don’t let NOBODY ruin it.” Tamar edited the caption on her post and said there was no shade!