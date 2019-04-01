Laine Hardy: 5 Things About Returning ‘American Idol’ Contestant Vying To Win Season 17

Things didn’t work out for Laine Hardy on season 16 of ‘American Idol,’ but he’s back for a second chance this season, and has already made it further than he did the first time around!

Laine Hardy, 18, was sent home during the final judgment on season 16 of American Idol, but he’s back on the show again for season 17. Laine found himself in front of judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie during this season’s final judgment during the March 31 episode, and this time, he was given much better news: He’s officially a member of the Top 20! As Laine’s journey on the show continues, get to know more about him here:

1. He didn’t intentionally audition for season 17. Laine actually showed up to the season 17 auditions strictly to play guitar for his friend, Ashton Gill, who was auditioning for the show for the first time. However, the judges remembered him from the previous season, and asked him to sing a tune himself. They were impressed by his growth and gave him the Golden Ticket to Hollywood, which he accepted. Unfortunately, Ashton was eliminated during Hollywood Week, but Laine continued to impress the judges, and has continued on in the competition.

2. He released his first EP in 2018. Laine released his EP, In The Bayou, in 2018. The record features three songs: “Hurricane,” “Louisiana Lady” and “In The Bayou.” He also dropped a song called “Blue Christmas” ahead of the holidays in 2018.

3. He also has a hand. In 2016, Laine created the group The Band Hardy with other musicians from Louisiana, where he’s from.

4. He already has a line of merchandise. Laine is still waiting for his career to take off with help from Idol, but if you’re a fan, you can already buy plenty of merchandise that boasts his name! His website features t-shirts, hats and more!

5. He underwent a style makeover on season 17 of ‘Idol’. Laine shocked the judges when he showed up to his Showcase Round performance in a suit, with his hair slicked back. It was a much different look from the baseball cap, jeans and t-shirt we previously saw him wear throughout the show! Clearly, Laine is taking this very seriously, and is willing to do whatever it takes to make himself a well-rounded performer.