Kyle Chrisley: 5 Things To Know About Todd’s Oldest Son, 27, After His Latest Arrest

Todd Chrisley’s son Kyle is in trouble with the law. The former ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star has been arrested in Oklahoma on drug charges and we’ve got five things to know about him.

Chrisley Knows Best fans only know Todd Chrisley‘s oldest son Kyle from the first season of the show. The two are estranged and now Kyle is in trouble with the law. He was picked up in Oklahoma on drug charges on May 4 and booked into Okmulgee County Jail for felony possession of methamphetamine, TMZ reports. He also had an open warrant from DeKalb County, GA for allegedly making death threats against his estranged wife Alexus in January. We’ve got five things to know about the troubled 27-year-old.

1. Viewers saw Todd and Kyle’s complicated relationship on season one of Chrisley Knows Best.

In a scene from where Kyle and his siblings were goofing off while trying to get decorations prepped for his daughter Chloe‘s birthday party, Todd came in and scolded his eldest son, telling him, “Get the stuff going, this is your child’s party, really!” Then Todd followed it up in a confessional by saying “I’m surrounded by stupid, and stupid is forever. Ignorance can be corrected.”

2. Kyle turned on his dad during his 2017 state tax battle.

When the state of Georgia filed more than $700,000 tax liens against Todd and wife Julie Chrisley for allegedly declaring residence in Florida to avoid paying taxes in the Peach State, Kyle told Good Morning America that the family never resided in Florida, only going there for vacations. Not only that, he told the show “I’d like to see him held accountable.”

3. Todd has claimed Kyle suffers from bipolar disorder.

In an Oct. 23, 2014 tweet, Todd wrote that “My son Kyle is bipolar, he suffers from mental illness, he will struggle for life, Yes, the Daily mail prayed (sic) on this to sell a story.”

4. Kyle allegedly threatened to kill his estranged wife Alexus via a series of text messages in January.

He allegedly wrote “[N]ot before I end you. Im going to the streets I will get my s**t and take care of this problem with you because if I’m not with you nobody will be. Bye Alexus,” in a threatening text according to Alexus’ police affidavit, which was obtained by TMZ. The site also said the documents read that she responded “thats a threat to my life” to which he allegedly answered, “yes :Lexi it was. Goodbye.”

5. Kyle is the product of Todd’s first marriage to Teresa Terry.

Kyle is the second child of Todd’s first union, in addition to his older sister Lindsie, 29. He is half siblings with Chase, 22, Savannah, 21, and Greyson, 13, who are Todd’s kids with current wife Julie.