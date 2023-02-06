Kodi Lee: 5 Things To Know About The ‘AGT’ Winner Returning For ‘AGT: All-Stars’

Kodi won AGT season 14.

Kodi is back to compete for the AGT: All-Stars title.

Kodi is blind and autistic.

Kodi Lee is back! The America’s Got Talent winner will be returning to the AGT stage to compete on AGT: All-Stars in the sixth round of auditions. As with every Kodi Lee performance, you know this is a must-watch act.

With Kodi involved with AGT: All-Stars, the competition is now tougher than ever. Kodi has become one of the most well-known AGT winners. Refresh your memory on all things Kodi as he showcases his beautiful voice once again for the judges.

1. Kodi is a blind and autistic musical prodigious savant.

He was born with optic nerve hypoplasia, according to his official website. Optic nerve hypoplasia is a visual disorder that causes blindness and visual impairment in young children. He also had life-saving surgery at 5 days old. When he was 4 years old, Kodi was diagnosed with autism. Kodi is one of only approximately 25 people in the world who possess the incredible abilities of a musical prodigious savant.

2. Kodi won America’s Got Talent season 14.

Kodi was the final act to grace the stage during the season 14 premiere. He walked out on stage with his mother, Tina. He performed a beautiful rendition of Leon Russell’s “A Song For You.” All of the judges were so moved by Kodi’s performance, and Gabrielle Union gave him her Golden Buzzer, which sent him straight to the finale. Kodi sailed through the competition and won season 14.

3. His musical abilities are truly astounding.

“He can hear a song and play it right away on the piano and sing it,” Tina told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “With the lyrics, sometimes he has to go over it more, but the music is there. It’s amazing.” He can also quickly recite songs sung in different languages.

4. Kodi currently performs in Las Vegas.

Kodi performs as part of the America’s Got Talent presents Super Stars Live ensemble. The show, which takes place at the Luxor, is a celebration of AGT’s best acts from the franchise. It’s a 75-minute variety show. Kodi frequently shares behind-the-scenes videos of his time in Vegas.

5. He’s released his own single.

Kodi released a new single “Hello World” with Colin Hay. “We all have our cards that we have been dealt… we have to wake up everyday and choose to embrace and enjoy life! Wake up and say, HELLO WORLD!” Kodi wrote on Instagram when announcing the song.