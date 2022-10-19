Kit Young: 5 Things To Know About ‘Shadow & Bone’ Star In New Kerry Washington Netflix Movie

Kit Young is an up-and-coming actor known for his role in the Netflix series, Shadow and Bone.

He is now appearing alongside Scandal star Kerry Washington in the new film, The School for Good and Evil.

Kit attended the film’s premiere on Oct. 18, 2022, alongside Kerry and costar Charlize Theron.

These days there are many newcomers in Hollywood, and British actor Kit Young is one of them. Although he only presently has 11 acting credits on his official IMDb profile, the 27-year-old is sure to be growing his resume soon. On Oct. 19, his film The School for Good and Evil premiered and it stars Scandal actress Kerry Washington, 45, and Mad Max actress Charlize Theron, 47. Here are five things to know about Kit and his exciting career!

1. Kit Young Stars In ‘The School for Good and Evil’

Kit is sure to have exciting things come his way now that his film, The School for Good and Evil has released on Netflix. The Paul Feig directed film sees a group of young people attend a school that trains “The Good” and “The Evil” in this fantasy/drama. On Oct. 18, Kit shared a series of photos and video from the film’s premiere. He captioned one video alongside Laurence Fishburne, “Good or Evil… Choose your School Master! @theschoolforgoodandevilmovie premiere.”

He even shared a close-up portrait of himself from that night to show his gratitude for the fans and his costars. “About last night… @theschoolforgoodandevilmovie is now out on @netflix go check it out! Huge thank you to everyone who came out to support with special love to my @shadowandbone family!”, he captioned the post.

2. He Is From The United Kingdom

The actor was born under the name Christopher William Young on Oct. 24, 1994. In addition, he was born in Oxford, United Kingdom. Kit attended Abingdon School, a boarding school in his home country. Later, in 2017, he graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in the city of London.

3. Kit Has Two Sisters

When he is not busy working on movie and TV sets, Kit is spending quality time with his family. He is the brother to two sisters, Liv and Hannah Young. He even featured them on his Instagram on Dec. 25, 2021, to express his love for his adorable family. “Merry Christmas xxx,” Kit captioned the snapshot.

Hannah is a singer who uses the stage name, PiripaMusic. On Oct. 5, 2022, Hannah took to Instagram to share her outfit from the London premiere of her brother’s Netflix movie. “On Monday I got to go to the London premiere for @theschoolforgoodandevilmovie with my sister @liv.p.young to support my brother @kittheyounger The movie is really fantastic and I’m excited for everybody to see it when it comes out in a couple of weeks!”, she captioned the photo. Liv also shared a similar photo with the caption, “Just your average monday.”

4. He Has Starred In ‘Shadow and Bone’ Since 2021

Aside from Kit’s work on The School for Good and Evil, he has also starred in the Netflix series, Shadow and Bone since 2021. On the show, he plays the role of Jesper Fahey alongside actors Ben Barnes, Jessie Mei Li, and Danielle Galligan. He often shares many behind-the-scenes photos from the show and his regular hangouts with the cast.

On Jan. 21, 2022, the star shared a polaroid photo of him and the cast to celebrate their first hangout. “This is the first time all six of us have ever been in the same room. Felt right to make a thing of it. @shadowandbone #sixofcrows,” he captioned the sweet post.

5. The Actor Loves To Travel

Kit is also a world traveler! He is regularly sharing videos and photos from his travels with his 413K followers on Instagram. On Sept. 18, 2021, Kit posted a handsome photo of himself rocking a black suit in Italy. He captioned the image, “Had the best time in Rome for the last two and a half months while working on The Beautiful Game Grazie mille Roma! Tutto l’amore!!” And while he was in Rome, he even caught a soccer game on Aug. 23 of that year. “FORZA ROMA! Really enjoyed going with #thebeautifulgame cast to Roma’s first game last night. Thank you for welcoming us!!!”, he captioned the sports photo.