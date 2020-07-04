Kimberly Guilfoyle: 5 Things To Know About Donald Trump Jr.’s GF, 51, Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Veteran Fox News host, Kimberly Guilfoyle, has tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, July 3. Learn more about the woman dating Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, 51, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. who also worked on President Donald Trump‘s campaign — has tested positive for coronavirus as of Friday, July 3. The news was confirmed by Sergio Gor, the Chief of Staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee. “After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure. She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events,” the statement read. “Donald Trump Jr was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self isolating and is canceling all public events.” Learn more about the woman who is in a relationship with Donald Trump’s son, and previously was married to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

1. She dated Anthony Scaramucci. Kimberly Guilfoyle dated Anthony Scaramucci! The former White House employee’s wife filed for divorce in July, just days before she gave birth to their second child together. By the beginning of August, rumors surfaced that Anthony was secretly seeing Kimberly, although sources close to the political figure were quick to shoot down the reports at the time. The short-lived romance later fizzled.

2. She went to college in University. After growing up in San Francisco, Kimberly attended the University of California, Davis, where she impressively graduated magna cum laude. In 1994, she received her Juris Doctor from the Law School at University of San Francisco. Kimberly also spent time studying and doing research at Trinity College in Dublin. While in law school, she interned for the D.A’s office in San Francisco.

3. She has a law career. Kimberly briefly worked as a prosecutor in San Francisco, but was part of a mass firing by District Attorney Terence Hallinan in 1996. She went on to be come a Deputy District Attorney in Los Angeles, then went back to the San Francisco D.A’s office as an Assistant District Attorney from 2000-2004. She was also briefly a member of the La Raza Lawyers Association.

4. She worked in TV. Kimberly began a TV career in 2004, when she moved to New York to work for a show on Court TV and serve as an analyst on Anderson Cooper’s show. In 2006 she got a job as a host of Fox News’ weekend show The Lineup. Even after the show was canceled, Kimberly stayed on with the network, and was eventually named a host of The Five in 2011, where she’s appeared ever since. The show received a primetime slot in April 2017. Because of her contract with Fox News, where Kimberly has also made appearances on several other news shows, she turned down a job as the White House press secretary in May 2017.

5. She’s had other high profile relationships. Kimberly married Gavin Newsom, who became the mayor of San Francisco in 2003, in 2001. She filed for divorce in Jan. 2005, and the split was finalized the following February. She remarried in May 2006, tying the knot with Eric Villency. Their son, Ronan, was born in October. Kimberly and Eric ended their relationship in 2009, and have since divorced. Rumors began swirling that she was dating Donald Trump Jr., following his split from Vanessa Trump, after they were seen at an event together.