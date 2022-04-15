Kathryne Padgett: 5 Things To Know About Fitness Competitor Hanging Out With A-Rod

Kathryne Padgett and the former MLB player have been spotted together on a few occasions. Find out more about the lady who Alex Rodriguez has been spending a lot of time with lately.

April 15, 2022 4:23PM EDT
Image Credit: Jason Szenes/EPA/Shutterstock

Alex Rodriguez has been spending a lot of time with Kathryne Padgett. The 46-year-old former baseball player most recently revealed that he snapped a photo of the National Physique competitor that she shared on Instagram of her at a Timberwolves game, via E! News. Find out more all about the woman that A-Rod has been spending plenty of time with.

1. Kathryne is a competitive bodybuilder

Kathryne, 25, is a competitor in the National Physique Committee’s competitions. The NPC is largest amateur bodybuilding network. She entered her first competition in June 2021, and she’s raved about what a great experience she’s had on her Instagram. “I am truly so blessed I got the opportunity to compete & for the support from a ton of amazing people that allowed me to have this experience. Competing has been a goal of mine for years that I never believed was a possibility for me until now. No sacrifices were made to get here just big investments I got to make in myself and in my future,” she wrote in a caption along photos from her first competition.

2. She started seeing A-Rod in January

Kathryne’s been spotted with the former Yankee on a number of occasions. (Shutterstock)

While Kathryne and A-Rod have seemingly been spending more time together recently, their early dates together began in January 2021. Kathryne was A-Rod’s date to a handful of different sporting events, but at the time, a source close to him revealed that things weren’t too serious to Page Six. “A-Rod is single and enjoying life,” they said at the time. “They went to Green Bay and then to Minnesota. She’s not his girlfriend. He is a single dude.” While nothing is confirmed for the two, they have been spending lots of time with each other.

3. She’s a nutritionist 

Other than the bodybuilding competitions, Kathryne’s Instagram bio lists her as the director of nutrition for the Doyle Academy. Doyle is a sports performance training facility, and it appears to be a gym for athletes to train and work on their form, so it should be no surprise that Kathryne is in such great shape!

4. She’s studying to become a dietician

Besides bodybuilding, Kathryne is also currently in the process of getting her master’s degree to become a registered dietician from Texas Woman’s University. She shared her field in an Instagram post in August 2021. “Grateful that I finally discovered my passion & am able to pursue it!! Can’t wait to live out my dream of teaching others how to properly fuel their bodies & how to build a good relationship with food,” she wrote in the caption.

5. She’s from Texas

While she’s been popping up in a few different places with A-Rod, Kathryne is from the Lone Star State. Other than sharing that she’s a student at TWU, the NPC competitor has also shared a number of photos from Texas, including that she’s cheered on the local MLB team the Houston Astros as they  competed for the 2021 World Series title in an old Instagram post.

