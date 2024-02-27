Jeremiah Brent: 5 Things to Know About the Interior Designer Replacing Bobby Berk on ‘Queer Eye’

View gallery Image Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Bed Bath & Beyond

The “Fab Five” has a new member! Interior designer and HGTV star Jeremiah Brent, 39, is replacing Bobby Berk as a main cast member on Queer Eye, Netflix announced on February 27. Jeremiah will join Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Karamo Brown for the show’s ninth season which will begin filming in the spring.

Jeremiah is the perfect fit for Bobby’s replacement, seeing as he has so much experience in interior design and on reality television. Keep reading to learn all about Jeremiah.

Jeremiah is an interior designer.

Jeremiah founded his own firm, Jeremiah Brent Design, in 2011. The company is based in both Los Angeles and New York. Jeremiah has worked with many celebrity client including Ryan Murphy, Jessica Alba, and Billy Joel. Jeremiah is also the author of the book The Space That Keeps You.

He started his career as Rachel Zoe’s assistant.

Jeremiah got his big break as Rachel Zoe‘s assistant in 2011. That led to his appearance on season 4 of The Rachel Zoe Project

He has his own shows on HGTV.

Jeremiah and his husband Nate Berkus, 52, star in the HGTV shows Nate & Jeremiah by Design and The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project. The couple also competed on the HGTV competition show Rock the Block. In 2020, Jeremiah served as the design expert on the Netflix reality show Say I Do, which was from the creators of Queer Eye.

He’s married

Jeremiah is married to Nate, a fellow interior designer. They got engaged in April 2013 after one year of dating, and they tied the knot on May 4, 2014 in Manhattan.

After moving to Los Angeles in 2016, the couple bought back their home in New York City in 2021. Jeremiah talked about how that was “a big deal” for him in an interview with PEOPLE in February 2024. “Listen, I’m 13 years younger and I had just started [my career] when we met. My design firm was a complete mess, I was taking on any project I could. But I’ve always stayed the course in wanting to make sure that I really carved out my own existence within ours as a family, and Nate’s always been the best supporter,” he said.

He has two kids.

Jeremiah and Nate are the proud parents of daughter Poppy Brent-Berkus, 8, and son Oskar Michael Brent-Berkus, 5. The couple welcomed their children with different egg donors and surrogates.