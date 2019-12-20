Rachel Zoe Reveals How Sons Skyler, 8, & Kaius, 6, Inspired Her Designs For New Kids’ Clothing Collection — ‘It’s Everything’

Rachel Zoe felt inspired by her gorgeous sons as she launches a line with kids retailer Janie & Jack just in time for the holidays.

Rachel Zoe, 48, has made quite a name for herself in the fashion world so it’s no surprise that after. launching a ready to wear collection, styling several celebrities for red carpets and her quarterly Box Of Style subscription, she’s decided to tap into children’s clothing. What’s not surprising is the fact that she’s inspired just by being a mom. “I have a lot of little muses in my life, especially Skyler and Kaius,” Rachel told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at a party celebrating the launch of her Rachel Zoe X Janie & Jack Exclusive Party Collection at The Grove in Los Angeles on Nov. 21. “The collection is true to all the things I love like metallics, luxe fabrics and sparkle. All of those design elements are what inspires my ready-to-wear collection and really my approach to this line was the same. I wanted to create clothes that children would be excited to wear because they felt special but comfortable.”

The line offers both girls & boys options between $18-$169, perfect for any mom as they prepare to dress their little ones going into the most wonderful time of the year. Seeing as Rachel’s sons inspired her to start this, it’s absolutely no surprise to see them modeling in the campaign. “It is everything!” Rachel said of seeing the ads starring her boys. “I love that they were able to be a part of this experience. It was definitely a surreal moment to be on set with them and all the other little models and actually see the clothes come to life!”

For Rachel, it was an easy choice to partner with this particular kids retailer since it’s a place she’s grown so familiar with over the years as she checks another dream off her ever growing bucket list. “I have shopped at Janie and Jack for my boys long before this collaboration came to life, so it was a dream come true to partner with their team,” Rachel said adding that her kids even had a hand in helping with the designs. “My kids are my biggest inspiration so in a way, yes! They were so excited by this entire process, and that I was designing something especially for them. Skyler is at the age where he is starting to give feedback on what he wants to wear, so I had to make sure this collection was comfortable and not too restrictive.”