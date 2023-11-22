Antoni Porowski & Fiance Kevin Harrington Split 1 Year After Getting Engaged

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Antoni Porowski and his fiancé Kevin Harrington have called off their engagement after one year in a statement to People on Wednesday, November 22. A rep for Antoni, 39, told the outlet that the pair have decided to”amicably” go their separate ways after four years of dating. “After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways,” they said.

Despite the split, it sounds like the former couple have ended their relationship on good terms. “While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths,” Antoni’s rep said. “They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time.”

Antoni and Kevin had been together since 2019, and they announced that they’d gotten engaged in November 2022. The reality star posted a series of photos of them together on Instagram, and he captioned the post, “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry.” Kevin had also shared a post announcing their engagement. “Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged,” he wrote in the post.

The Queer Eye star had opened up about how his romance with Kevin had progressed quickly as the pair were quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a May 2022 interview with People. “We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog,” he said. “It escalated quickly. But I don’t have any complaints, which is kind of nice. When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that’s kind of the key.”

The news of the engagement ending comes about a month after Antoni was announced to host the series There’s No Taste Like Home on National Geographic in October. The new show will feature Antoni traveling around the world and trying their cuisine, per Deadline.