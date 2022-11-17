‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski Is Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Kevin Harrington

Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, 38, is officially off the market! He and his boyfriend of three years, Kevin Harrington, announced their engagement in a nonchalant way via Instagram on Thursday. “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry,” the Easy-Bake Battle host captioned the fuzzy selfie of the two. His partner also followed up on his fiancé’s post with a carousel of photos that included their 2019 Blockbuster zombies Halloween costume. “Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged,” Kevin captioned the post.

Soon after they shared their exciting news, Antoni and Kevin’s pals began to flood the comments section with well wishes for the pair. Model Gigi Hadid, 27, even posted a photo of the three of them to congratulate them. “CANT WAIT TO BE NEIGHBORS 4EVER ur stuck w me LOVE UUUUUU,” she wrote.

Antoni’s Queer Eye costar Jonathan Van Ness, 35, also commented on Kevin’s post with a series of heart eye emojis. Their other costar, Bobby Berk, 41, added his own congrats comment on Antoni’s post which read, “So damn happy for you two! You both got a good one!!!” The other Queer Eye cast member to chime in was Tan France, 39. “I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer,” the TV star commented. Kevin also commented on Antoni’s post with a hilarious joke. “Promise I’m more excited than this pic lets on,” the groom-to-be wrote.

Kevin and Antoni have been dating since 2019, and had their relationship fast-tracked, like many did, during the initial COVID-19 lockdown. Earlier this year, the 38-year-old opened up to PEOPLE about how they ended up living together in Austin, Texas, in 2020. “It came to a shutdown in New York — there was no toilet paper — and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog,” he told the outlet in May. “We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog.”

Just weeks leading up to the big news, Antoni and Kevin were busy sharing their creative Halloween costumes via Instagram. The first included a Mar-a-Lago waitstaff costume that featured khaki shorts, a blue t-shirt with the hotel logo, and hilarious “White House Top Secret” receipts. Their second couples costume featured a red jumpsuit inspired by Jordan Peele‘s 2019 horror movie, US. Also included the eerie snapshot was their adorable pup that dressed up as a bunny, so cute! Congratulations to the happy couple!