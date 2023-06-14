Karamo Teases Celebs Who Asked To Come On Talk Show For Help With Family Relationships (Exclusive)

Fresh on the heels of The Karamo Show‘s season 2 renewal, the Queer Eye star admitted EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com that he’s had a few famous stars request his guidance and advice with their own issues. “More people are telling me in my DMs that they want to bring their families on who are celebrities. I think it’s because they’re trusting me and they’re seeing how I’m handling it and not letting it be too salacious,” Karamo Brown told HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “It’s one of those weird things. I dunno, we’re getting to the point where maybe they’re going to start signing up. They’re saying yes and they’re talking to producers now, but who knows? So we’ll see!”

On his highly-praised syndicated talk show, Karamo sits down with guests struggling within their relationship with either a family member, a partner or a friend, and helps their work through their issues. He explores a variety of subjects, including infidelity, race, parenting, family dynamics and more, while providing his guests with empathetic, insightful and life changing advice. “I don’t think there’s been a place that has given people who have felt like they can’t talk a voice, but also have to somebody who’s going to be a mediator there to make sure those people are heard, but then also to make sure that there’s healing,” Karamo said of the talkshow.

He added that a “famous musician” recently slid into his DMs to inquire about coming on the show with their parents. “They wrote, ‘I am a fan of yours. I’m watching your talk show, and I know what you do on Queer Eye, and my father and I are not getting along. My mother and I are not getting along. Please help us,'” Karamo explained, teasing, “I want to say their name, but I don’t want to jinx it!”

The host is known to work through emotional and mental barriers the “heroes” on Queer Eye face, as well, and he continues to be a vessel for healing and love. That’s why Karamo partnered with Chambord for their special Pride Month campaign. To celebrate, Chambord and Karamo are inviting couples to enter ‘The Perfect Union’ contest, culminating during LGBTQ History month in October with three stunning, intimate ceremonies to be held in NYC. Following their union, each couple and up to four witnesses will toast to their love and life together with Chambord cocktails. Starting today, couples can enter to win this once in a lifetime experience by going to ChambordLiqueur.com/perfect-union.

“Pride is a time of celebration and what I love about Chambord and what they do, to be very honest, is that they really do respect the community and use the brand as a vehicle to really support the LGBTQ+ community and feel like we’re being celebrated,” Karamo praised. “It’s been so nice for me to align with Chambord, have my own little cocktail, and just really just know that I’m working with someone who wants to celebrate our community.”