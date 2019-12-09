Karamo Brown Reveals ‘Every Single’ ‘DWTS’ Cast Member, Except Kel Mitchell, Came To Him For Advice

Karamo Brown spoke to HL about his time on ‘DWTS’ & revealed that all but one cast member came to him for advice during the show!

Karamo Brown is an uplifting and stabilizing voice on Netflix’s Queer Eye, so of course he was going to be that for his fellow cast members on Dancing With The Stars this season! In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife about his partnership with Pizza Hut and their literacy partner, First Book, Karamo revealed that “every single person on the cast” came to him for advice at some point during the show. However, he added that the only one who did not was Kel Mitchell! “He was the only one!” Karamo dished. “Every single other person at some point came to my rehearsals or my dressing room and was like, ‘Can I talk to you about what I’m feeling?’ The thing was I welcomed them with open arms. It’s such a blessing to know that people trust you and to know that they respect my opinion and know that I’m going to guide them in a way that’s going to help them.”

The Fab 5 member also revealed that while most of America was disappointed that he was voted off the show, he “danced off the dance floor.” “I just kept thinking to myself how blessed I am to have this opportunity. There’s so many people who would have loved to be on this show, whether they were in TV or movies or everyday, regular people, and I got blessed with the opportunity to learn new dance moves,” Karamo said. “I was so thankful. I loved every minute of it and my time had to end so that Hannah could win. That’s how you have to look at things some times. It was her time to win.”

After his time competing for the Mirror Ball ended, Karamo released a book titled I Am Perfectly Designed with his son, Jason “Rachel” Brown. “It’s a mantra I used to tell my kid when he was younger because he was bullied, and I remember one day he came home and he said to me, ‘Dad, I wish I was someone else,’ and as a parent, you never want to hear that. You never want to hear your child say they don’t like who they are,” he explained. “I immediately sprang into Karamo mode, and I was like, ‘Son, remember, you are perfectly designed just as you are.’ Even to this day, I still hear him saying that to himself anytime he feels down.”

Karamo’s uplifting book made him the perfect choice to partner with Pizza Hut and First Book for Giving Tuesday. The DWTS contestant read to elementary students at a Los Angeles school and brought awareness to Pizza Hut’s holiday season campaign, which gives costumers two ways to support First Book! You have the option to add a donation to your Pizza Hut order, which will go to First Book to help bring more diverse children’s books into your community or purchase the First Book Bundle – which includes two large three-topping pizzas and an order of breadsticks – at Pizza Hut. For every purchase, Pizza Hut will donate $1 to First Book.