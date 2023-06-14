‘Harry Potter’ Star Miriam Margolyes, 82, Poses Nude For British Vogue Pride Issue: Photo

Harry Potter actress Miriam Margolyes took it all off in the name of Pride! The 82-year-old British beauty, who played Professor Pomona Sprout in the famous film franchise, posed nude for the 2023 Pride Issue of British Vogue. Rocking nothing but her birthday suit, Miriam smiled coyly behind a table full of English pastries, as seen below.

Miriam also stole the spotlight in a few other outstanding photographs where she was able to try on an assortment of clothing. But despite her “no-holds-barred” attitude with the posing, the actress was the first to admit she is an unlikely model for a cover shoot. “I hate big tits [and I have] a drooping belly, little twisted legs. I’m not thrilled with that. But you just make the best of it. You have to. You do the best you can,” she explained. She also gave herself a bit of credit by adding, “I like my face,I think my face is kind and warm and open and smiley.”

That face, and that honesty, has made Miriam a “cultural fixture” in Britain’s entertainment industry. And she has risen to that ranking as a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, coming out as a lesbian in 1966. “I never had any shame about being gay or anything really,” she told the outlet. “I knew it wasn’t criminal because it was me. I couldn’t be criminal.” She did add, however, that her parents struggled with the fact a bit. “It hurt them and I don’t want to hurt people,” Miriam said.

Meanwhile, the “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries” star has been with her partner, Heather, for 54 years! They met on the set of a BBC radio drama and the rest is history. “We were able to lead our lives without diminishing them,” Miriam divulged. “I didn’t want her to have to give up anything. And I didn’t want to give up anything. I wanted my cake and I wanted to eat it too. And so far, it’s worked.”

The lovely star also dished on her latest project: a second book. “I’m writing it because I’m being paid,” Miriam hilariously told British Vogue. “I never expected to write anything at all and I certainly didn’t expect the first book I wrote to be a bestseller. So, they asked me to do it again and it’s a lot of money.” She added, “More than anybody thought. That’s serious money. I’ve only earnt that on a film once.”