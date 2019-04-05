Jackson Guthy: 5 Things To Know About Olivia Jade Giannulli’s Boyfriend

While her parents face federal charges for fraudulently getting her into USC, Olivia Jade Giannulli’s camping out at boyfriend Jackson Guthy’s house in Malibu. Who’s the guy standing by Olivia Jade’s side during the scandal?

Jackson Guthy, 23, has Olivia Jade‘s back no matter what. While the beauty influencer, 19, tries to keep a low profile amidst the Operation Varsity Blues chaos, her handsome boyfriend is doing whatever he can to support her. Despite both leading high-profile lives, Jackson and Olivia Jade take pride in keeping their relationship pretty private. But here’s what we do know about the singer who’s lifting her up while her parents deal with their legal woes:

1. He’s the lead singer of North of Nine. After some epic work as a solo artist, legendary producer and OG American Idol judge Randy Jackson sought Jackson out for a project in 2014 — a new band called North of Nine. The trio released the singles “We Ride”, and “Can it Be You” that same year, then dropped their first EP, Alive, in 2015. They performed for the first time at SXSW 2015. Unfortunately, the band hasn’t been active lately.

2. He’s toured with bands like One Direction. As a solo artist, Jackson was a fixture on some of the biggest boyband tours in the last five years. He memorably opened for One Direction and Big Time Rush in 2011 during their Better With U North American Tour, and also opened for Emblem3 and MKTO. He toured with 5 Seconds of Summer in 2014 and even performed with Little Mix.

Jackson told Seventeen in 2012, “It was unbelievable being on the tour with Big Time Rush and One Direction. The best part was seeing fans and making new ones. I loved going to new places. I really had the time of my life out there. Playing Radio City was definitely a highlight for my band and me.” At the time, he said it was his dream to work with Bruno Mars or John Mayer next.

3. He started performing as a toddler. Jackson started playing piano when he was two years old! He started writing his own songs at seven years old, and was asked to perform on Ellen by the woman herself.

4. He comes from a famous family. Like Olivia, Jackson knows what it’s like growing up with famous parents. Jackson’s mother is makeup mogul Victoria Jackson, and his father is Bill Guthy, of the $1.5 billion famed marketing firm Guthy-Renker; he’s worth $500 million, personally.

5. He has plenty of famous friends. Along with paling around with the dudes from 1D, Big Time Rush, and 5SOS, Jackson’s tight with The Hills alum Spencer Pratt and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo.