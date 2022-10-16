Harry Collett: 5 Things About The Breakout Star Playing Jace In ‘House Of The Dragon’

Harry plays Jacaerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon.

He made his first appearance in episode 8 of the HBO series.

Harry previously starred alongside Robert Downey Jr.

Harry Collett is one of House of the Dragon’s newest stars, and he’s here to stay. The 18-year-old actor plays Jace Velaryon in the HBO mega-hit. The House of the Dragon kids, Harry included, will be pivotal as the show continues.

So, who is Harry Collett? He’s been acting from a very young age. The role of Jace Velaryon is going to catapult him into superstardom. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Harry.

1. Harry plays older Jace in House of the Dragon.

There have been several time jumps throughout the first season of House of the Dragon, and many characters have been played by multiple actors. Harry Collett first began playing the teenage version of Prince Jahaerys “Jace” Velaryon, Rhaenyra Targaryen’s oldest son, in episode 8. The role was previously played by child actor Leo Hart.

Harry will continue playing Jace as the show continues. Subsequent seasons will explore the brutal Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war over succession. Jace will play a crucial role in his mother’s fight for her claim to the Iron Throne, which will be challenged by Prince Aegon Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.

2. Harry starred in Doolittle with RDJ.

Prior to getting cast in House of the Dragon, Harry starred in the 2020 film Doolittle. He played Tommy Stubbins alongside Robert Downey Jr., Selena Gomez, and more. “Me and Robert got along so well and he taught me so much. He always made sure I was okay and happy on set. He was a mentor to me and without him I don’t think I’ll be who I am today,” Harry told The Rakish Gent.

3. Harry got his start in stage productions.

Harry’s career kicked off in West End. He made his first West End appearance in the 2010 production of Billy Elliot the Musical. He also appeared in stage productions of Elf and Matilda the Musical. He made his film debut as the voice of young Raymond Briggs in the 2016 film Ethel & Ernest. He had a recurring role in the TV series Casualty.

4. Harry had never seen Game of Thrones before House of the Dragon.

Harry admitted to The Rakish Gent that he had “never actually” watched the flagship series before he was cast as Jace. “I’d watched a little bit while filming and thought to myself, ‘I can’t believe I’m in the prequel to this,'” the actor said. After he was cast, showrunner Ryan Condal gave him George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood to read. “I got an idea of what Jace was like and also added in my own stuff too. All I want to do is make the fans happy so I really gave my all into this role,” Harry continued.

5. Harry already has a House of the Dragon connection.

Even before he made his debut on the show, Harry was already friends with one of the show’s stars. Harry starred alongside Emily Carey, who played young Alicent, in the 2014 music video for Michael Buble and Idina Menzel’s “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”