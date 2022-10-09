Ewan Mitchell: 5 Things To Know About The ‘House Of The Dragon’ Breakout Playing Adult Aemond

Everyone is about to know Ewan Mitchell. The actor is taking over the role of Prince Aemond Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. Aemond One-Eye is about to become a major player in the HOTD world.

So, who is Ewan Mitchell? He’s a bit of a mystery and keeps his personal life very much out of the spotlight. From his previous roles to his Game of Thrones connection, HollywoodLife has everything you need to know about Ewan.

1. Ewan plays the adult Aemond Targaryen.

Ewan makes his House of the Dragon debut as Prince Aemond Targaryen in episode 8 of the first season. The younger version of the character was played by Leo Ashton. In episode 7, Aemond claimed the dragon Vhagar and lost his eye after a fight with Jace, Luke, Baela, and Rhaena.

2. Ewan rose to fame with his role in The Last Kingdom.

Ewan had his first breakout role as Osferth in The Last Kingdom, which streamed on Netflix. He became a series regular in season 2. The final season premiered in March 2022. The show was based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories series of novels. He’s also had roles in High Life and The Halycon.

3. Ewan is from the United Kingdom.

Ewan is very private about his personal life. However, one of his Last Kingdom co-stars did reveal in a 2020 interview that Ewan is from Derby, a city in England.

4. Ewan is not on social media.

Ewan does not appear to have an Instagram or Twitter account. There are plenty of Ewan fan accounts on Instagram, but he does not have a verified account.

5. Ewan has a Game of Thrones connection.

Ewan starred in the 2019 war drama series World On Fire with Sean Bean. Sean notably played Ned Stark in the first season of Game of Thrones. “It was such an honour and an absolute privilege to have someone as talented as Sean Bean to learn from and work with during our scenes,” Ewan told BBC in 2019.