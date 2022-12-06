Gio Benitez: 5 Things About ABC News Anchor Filling In For T.J. Holmes Amid Amy Robach Scandal

Gio Benitez is a news anchor for ABC.

He just started being a temporary host on Good Morning America‘s third hour.

Gio filled in for T.J. Holmes after T.J. and fellow anchor Amy Robach were involved in an alleged affair that became a ‘distraction’ for the network.

Gio Benitez is the anchor filling in for T.J. Holmes on GMA 3: What You Need To Know after a headline-making scandal. The journalist, 37, joined Stephanie Ramos as a temporary host on Dec. 5, when T.J. and his fellow anchor Amy Robach were both absent from their regular hosting duties after an alleged romance between them made headlines last week. “Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off,” Stephanie said on the air during the episode, causing many to speculate if they would be back.

The show aired shortly after ABC president Kim Godwin reportedly announced during an editorial meeting that Amy, 49, and T.J., 45, would not host the morning show for the foreseeable future after their relationship became an “internal and external distraction,” Variety reported. The outlet also shared that ABC News “wanted to do what’s best” for the network, even though they hadn’t violated company policies with their rumored romance.

As the network continues to go forward with the absence of the original hosts, find out more about Gio and his new hosting gig on Good Morning America below.

Gio has worked as a journalist for ABC News for various topics.

Originally from Miami, FL, Gio’s parents immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba and one of the things he’s publicly talked about a lot has been the influence his culture has on him. He has reportedly worked with ABC News to try and expand their coverage of Hispanic heritage issues, which are near and dear to his heart.

In addition to his latest Good Morning America job, he has worked with the network on other popular news shows, including Nightline and 20/20.

Good Morning America isn’t his first hosting gig.

Gio has hosted a variety of other television shows throughout his career. They include Netflix’s I Survived a Crime and a fill-in host on the season finale of What Would You Do? in 2020.

He has an impressive education.

After graduating from Miami Coral Park High School in 2004, he attended Florida International University. He graduated in 2008 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in anthropology and sociology.

Gio is married.

Gio and his partner Tommy DiDario, who is a fitness instructor, got hitched in April 2016. The television personality took to Instagram on their sixth wedding anniversary to share a sweet message to his spouse. “Six years after you showed me it’s possible to stop time, I love you more by the day. Happy Anniversary,” he wrote alongside a cute photo of the two of them on their special day.

He is bilingual.

Gio knows both English and Spanish. Knowing two languages is most likely a result of his upbringing with Cuba-born parents and serves him well when conversing with various individuals.