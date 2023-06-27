Ethann Isidore: 5 Things To Know About The 16-Year-Old ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Star

Ethann Isidore is a 16-year-old French actor.

He stars in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

He attended the movie’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Ethann Isidore has a bright future ahead of him. The 16-year-old actor’s newest project is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Not too shabby for a teenager! Ethann has been acting for nearly a decade now, but this is by far his biggest opportunity yet. After all, he got to film with the legends Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, which is something any young actor dreams of. Read on to find out more about Ethann and his Indiana Jones 5 character ahead of the film’s June 30 release.

Ethann Isidore plays Teddy in Indiana Jones 5.

Indiana Jones 5 is Ethann’s first feature film. Ethann’s character Teddy is the sidekick to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character Helena Shaw, who is Indy’s goddaughter. Teddy joins Helena and Indy in their fight against ex-Nazis in the 1960s.

He was at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Ethann joined the rest of the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny cast at the film’s red carpet premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18. He looked so handsome in a black and white suit with a black bowtie. After the film’s screening, Ethann gushed over the “amazing” movie on the carpet to an interviewer. “Thank you [director] James Mangold. I loved it. I still can’t realize this is happening. It hasn’t feel real. I’m so happy,” he said.

He’s French.

Ethann was born in Chesnay, a commune in the Yvelines section of France. He is of Franco-Mauritian-Brazilian descent, according to his IMDb bio.

He started pursuing acting at 6 years old.

When he was 6, Ethann joined the ‘Theater Arts on Stage’ course in Chatou in Ile-de-France, according to his IMDb bio. One of his first movies was the 2018 French short film Au Revoir Tom Selleck. Ethann starred in the interactive virtual-reality film Les Passagers and had a guest role in the Netflix show Mortel.

He’s active on Instagram.

Ethann has over 2,000 followers on his Instagram account, which is “monitored” by his parents, according to the bio. He’s been heavily promoting Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Instagram. Ahead of the film’s release, Ethann posted a picture of himself, Harrison, and Phoebe goofing around during a break on set.