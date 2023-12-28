Dayanara Torres: 5 Things to Know About the Former Miss Universe

Dayanara Torres, 49, is a household name for pageant lovers! The former Miss Universe is now an actress and TV personality with many other impressive accolades under her belt. Now, Dayanara is set to co-host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live from Puerto Rico on December 31, 2023. The brunette beauty will be co-hosting with Ryan Seacrest, Rita Ora, and Jeannie Mai.

Dayanara celebrated the news of her corresponding duties with an Instagram post on December 26. “How exciting!!! The Most Spectacular Night of the Year is approaching! ‪You can’t wait to see me at #NewYearsRockinEve From Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 at the @distritotmobile next to @ivyqueendiva Who is coming with us? Live or by @abcnetwork #Celebracion #LetsCelebrate #NewYear #2024 Cant wait to meet you!” she penned in the caption. Ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebrations, below are five things to know about Dayanara!

Dayanara Torres Was Miss Universe in 1993

As mentioned above, Dayanara is a former pageant winner! The TV personality was crowned Miss Universe in 1993 and went on to become a household name. Most recently on May 21, 2023, Dayanara celebrated the 30th anniversary of her Miss Universe coronation with a post shared via social media. “May 21, 1993! A day like today Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 was covered in pride and happiness…! Eternally grateful to God… for every Blessing bestowed upon us,” she gushed in the caption.

“That a dragonfly from the field of Mi Pueblo de Toa Alta with my 18 year olds will achieve this dream and give our youth the hope of achieving theirs, no matter their economic situation… clear the dream, the goal, the desire is but always the hand of sacrifice, discipline and hard work. Let’s celebrate these 30 Years together!” she added.

Dayanara Torres Is Also an Actress

Dayanara went on to become a successful actress. Some of the films she appeared in over the years include Basta’t Kasama Kita, Linda Sara, Hataw na, Type Kita Walang Kokontra, and others. Now, she frequently makes appearances on Spanish talk show El Gordo y la Flaca. In October 2023, Dayanara shared several videos from her time on the set of the show. “Always thankful to God for moments like these…. I Love Youuuuu [sic],” she gushed in the caption of her October 5 video.

Dayanara Torres Was Famously Married to Marc Anthony

Dayanara is also famous for her love life. The starlet was previously married to Jennifer Lopez‘s ex, Marc Anthony. Dayanara was actually Marc’s first wife — however, their marriage only lasted from 2000 to 2004. Marc married J.Lo in 2004 and ended up staying married to the “On the Floor” songstress for a decade. Now, Marc is married to model Nadia Ferreira, 24.

She is a Proud Mother to Two Kids

Dayanara and Marc welcomed two children together. Their eldest son, Cristian, was born in 2001, while their youngest son, Ryan, was born in 2003. The exes recently reunited for Cristian’s college graduation in New York City this past May. “Mi Kitian Such an honor to see you grow into the smart, loving & talented young man you are. Eres exactamente como te soñé… You are so amazing mi Kitian! Te Amooooooo [sic],” she gushed in the caption of the carousel of photos from the celebration.

Dayanara Likes to Share Bikini Photos

Dayanara is passionate about her work and being a mother, but she also often takes to social media to show off her stunning bikini photos. In August 2023, Dayanara even posed alongside her sisters for a sexy video that showed off both of their chic bikini while on vacation. “Sisters’ Sunday Blessed de tener la familia que tengo… Love you Sista! P.s. I Love ALL of my scars…! #Reminders of EVERYTHING I’ve been through…,” she penned in the caption.