Chris Osmond: 5 Things To Know About Donny Osmond’s Son & The ‘Claim To Fame’ Star

Chris came in third place in Claim To Fame season 2.

Chris is Donny Osmond’s son.

Chris is a singer.

All of the celebrity relatives were uncovered in the show-stopping Claim To Fame season 2 finale. Over the course of the season, Chris’ identity stumped many of his fellow contestants, and they were eliminated as a result. Finally, one of the contestants got it right.

Chris is the son of legendary singer Donny Osmond. Chris made a good run in Claim To Fame season 2 and nearly beat the rest of the competition. Despite not taking home the Claim To Fame crown, the 32-year-old has a lot to look forward to. Here’s what you need to know about Chris Osmond.

Chris was eliminated in the Claim To Fame season 2 finale.

In the finale guess-off, Gabriel named Monay the first guesser, which made Chris the target. Many contestants had targeted Chris earlier in the season, but they were wrong each time. Monay correctly guessed Chris’ identity in the guess-off, which made her safe from elimination. After Chris was revealed as Donny’s son, hosts Kevin and Franklin Jonas aired a clip that Donny sent to his son.

“Chris, you did an amazing job,” Donny said in his video. “What a great way to show the world your talent, and you certainly are talented. I’m so proud of you.”

Chris is one of Donny’s 5 sons.

Chris is one of Donny and Debra Osmond’s 5 kids. Donny and Debra married in 1978. They’ve welcomed 5 sons over the course of their marriage: Don, Jeremy, Brandon, Chris, and Joshua. Chris was born in 1990.

During the Claim To Fame finale, Chris teared up talking about how much his dad means to him. “My dad is my hero. He’s achieved a lot,” Chris said. “He started when he was 5 years old. He’s been going through [it for] 60 years. He’s had 33 gold records. He’s been a musician, and he’s done a residency show in Vegas for over 11 years, 12 years, 13 years, I don’t even know now, and he’s still going strong. He’s an old man, but he looks really good. I’m just happy that I get to represent him, and the entire Osmond family for that matter.”

Chris is a singer like his dad.

Talent clearly runs in the Osmond family. Chris released his first single “Calling” in 2019. His latest single is titled “Side Effects.” Donny gave his son a sweet shoutout when Chris dropped his new song in June 2022. “I heard a great new song the other day and I wanted to share it with all of you. It’s called ‘Side Effects.’ The artist sounded really familiar to me. I did a search on Spotify and I realized why his voice sounded familiar. It’s my son, Chris,” Donny wrote on Instagram.

Chris is married.

Chris is happily married to Alta Osmond. They wed in 2017. Chris and Alta have two children together: Aussie, 2, and Dune, 2 months.

Chris grew up in Utah.

Chris was born in Irvine, California, but he was raised in Provo, Utah. He later moved to Los Angeles for work, but he has since returned to Utah.