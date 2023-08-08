Hugo Wentzel: 5 Things To Know About Jimmy Carter’s Grandson On ‘Claim To Fame’

Hugo was eliminated during the August 7 episode.

Hugo is Jimmy Carter’s grandson.

grandson. Hugo is the son of Amy Carter.

The August 7 episode of Claim To Fame ended with another epic reveal. Hugo announced his personal claim to fame to his fellow contestants and hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas.

Hugo became the first descendant of a U.S. president to appear on Claim To Fame. So, who exactly is Hugo Wentzel? HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about the grandson of Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States.

Hugo is Jimmy Carter’s grandson.

Hugo was born on July 29, 1999. He is the son of Amy Carter, Jimmy Carter’s only daughter. Amy notably grew up in the White House during her father’s 4-year term. She was just 9 years old when he took office.

Hugo’s identity was revealed after his incorrect guess.

Hugo was voted to be the guesser in the August 7 episode and chose Chris as his target. He was forced to reveal his identity after he wrongly guessed Chris’ identity. Hugo believed Chris’ claim to fame was Elton John, but he was proven to be incorrect. That meant Hugo had to reveal his identity as Jimmy Carter’s grandson. He is the latest contestant to be eliminated from the series.

Hugo aspires to be like his grandfather.

“He’s an amazing grandpa, honestly,” Hugo said on Claim To Fame after his big reveal. “I love him so much. I call him ‘Papa.’ He led America and my family very well. I stand for everything he stands for. He believes in equality for everyone, regardless of like race, class, gender, anything. He’s just an amazing person. I aspire to be like him one day.”

He added, “I also want to say he’s recently been put into hospice because he has been very sick, which is really sad. I love you so much, Papa. You are amazing, and I will do everything I can to keep your legacy alive. Lead with love. That’s all I gotta say.”

Hugo’s life has been mostly out of the limelight.

Since her father’s time in the White House, Amy has led a private life. Hugo’s mom married James Wentzel in 1996. Hugo was born 3 years later in 1999. Hugo’s parents eventually split up. She married John Joseph Kelly in 1996. Amy also shares a son with her current husband.

Hugo comes from a huge family.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter have 4 kids: James Carter, Jack Carter, Donnel Carter, and Amy Carter. Over the last several decades, the Carter family has grown exponentially. “We have 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 38 of us in all. So, we try to hold our family together and just enjoy the family life,” Jimmy said in a 2015 interview with CNN.