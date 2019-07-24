Chandler Powell: 5 Things To Know About Bindi Irwin’s Fiance

Bindi Irwin got the best present for her 21st birthday: a diamond ring! While the ‘Crocodile Hunter’s daughter basks in the glow of her engagement, here’s what you need to know about her fiancé, Chandler Powell.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” Bindi Irwin, 21, wrote on July 24 when announcing her engagement to Chandler Powell, 22. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife.” Chandler also shared the good news on his Instagram account. “Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives. Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will.” So, who is the man that is about to become Mr. Bindi Irwin?

1. He’s American. While Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin, is practically Australian royalty, she’s not marrying a man from her native “land down under.” Chandler, according to SheKnows, is an American out of Seffner, Florida. He attended the University of Central Florida where he reportedly majored in marketing. As of 2018, he relocated down to Australia to live with the Irwin family.

2. He’s a former professional wakeborder…. As a child, Chandler discovered a love for the sport of wakeboarding. He began to compete professionally at the age of 15, according to Country Living, and earned several sponsorships that helped him compete around the world. However, it seemed he gave it up in 2016, as he hasn’t competed since then. Currently, Chandler works at the Australia Zoo in Queensland with Bindi. He’s also an active member of the Wildlife Warriors program, which was founded by Steve and Terri Irwin in 2002.

3. …but he still loves his extreme sports. While Chandler is no longer pursuing a professional wakeboarding career, he hasn’t given up his need for speed. He, along with Bindi, remains fearless. He loves to go diving off of waterfalls, and he’s a surfer (which makes sense, since Australia is renowned for its surf.) Before he fell in love with the water, Chandler was a skater kid, as he once posted a #TBT that showed him picking up skateboarding when he was just a toddler.

4. He met Bindi in 2013. Wakeboarding brought Chandler and Bindi together. While down under for an event in 2013, Chandler popped into the Australia Zoo. “It just so happened that Bindi was giving tours that day,” he told People in 2018. “I’m like, ‘Wow, she is amazing.’ “ The two “hit it off right away,” and he got her email address afterward. They continued to stay in touch, and the rest is history.

5. He has the family’s blessing. It appears as if the Irwin family is excited to call Chandler one of their own. Bindi revealed that her brother, Robert Irwin, 15, gave his stamp of approval on her relationship with Chandler. “My brother approves,” she said ahead of a taping of Dancing With The Stars in 2015. “I don’t know who loves him more – me or Robert.”