Brandon Andrew Clark: 5 Things To Know About The Person Of Interest In Bianca Devins’ Death

After Instagram and Tik Tok star Bianca Devins, 17, suffered from ‘severe neck injuries’ and died, Brandon Andrew Clark was named a suspect by police. Here’s what authorities and fans have pieced together about Clark.

The Utica Police Department is investigating Brandon Andrew Clark, 21, as a suspect in the shocking case of Bianca Devins, 17, a Tik Tok and Instagram star whom authorities confirmed was dead after sustaining “severe neck injuries” on July 15. Clark was accused of posting a photo of Devins’ corpse to Instagram accompanied by a message that said “sorry” on July 14, according to police and The New York Post. HollywoodLife has not seen this photo since it has since been taken down (along with Clark’s Instagram account, which fans claimed was @yesjuliet), but the disturbing image has rocked the online community. Here’s what else you should know about the person of interest in Devins’ death.

1. Clark was believed to have been dating Devins for “two-three months” before they attended a concert in NYC over the weekend. Their exact association hasn’t been confirmed, but police believe “there was some sort of incident that occurred stemming from their time at the concert” leading up to Devins’ death, according to public relation officer Bryan Coromato’s statement to HollywoodLife.

2. Clark is currently “sedated” after having surgery. After calling the cops on himself (according to what officer Coromato told The New York Post), Clark brandished a knife to leave “self-inflicted wounds” on himself in front of officers and was transported to a local hospital — authorities are still waiting to speak with the suspect as of July 15, according to the police statement that HollywoodLife received.

3. The suspect was believed to be actively posting online around the time of Devins’ death. In addition to allegedly posting photos of Devins’ deceased body to Instagram, Discord (a gaming website) and 4chan, according to our sister publication Rolling Stone, the outlet also reported that Clark posted videos to his Instagram Story. One of these allegedly included a clip of him driving on a dark road that read, “Here comes hell. It’s redemption, right?.” He also changed his Instagram bio to read “10/06/1997 – 7/14/19,” according to the outlet.

4. Devins allegedly messaged a friend to claim that Clark was “so mad” before she passed away. The teenager reportedly exchanged DMs with an undisclosed friend that were timestamped not even a full two hours before her death, which Rolling Stone has read. In these messages, Devins reportedly wrote that Clark was “so mad” after she held hands and kissed another person at the concert (a second online friend, who identified as “Chels,” told Rolling Stone that Clark and Devins met up with another male for this concert).

5. Clark lived in Cicero, New York. That’s a roughly one-hour drive from Devins’ hometown of Utica in the same state.