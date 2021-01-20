Alexandra O’Neill: 5 Things To Know About Markarian Designer Who Dressed Dr. Jill Biden For Inauguration

Dr. Jill Biden made a conscious fashion choice today by wearing an ensemble designed by Alexandra O’Neill of Markarian! Learn five facts about the designer who founded her label in 2017.

Dr. Jill Biden made a proud statement today by wearing American fashion designer Alexandra O’Neill! On such a special day, as she watches her beloved husband, Joe Biden, be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, Dr. Biden wore a stunning, ocean blue suit and dress set. The wool tweed fabric was the perfect ensemble for the chilly January 20 day, and now people cannot stop talking about the ensemble from Alexandra O’Neill’s Markarian label. Learn five facts about the American designer!

Alexandra O’Neill is a fashion designer.

Alexandra O’Neill founded Markarian in 2017, and created a fashion label for luxury women’s wear. “Named after a particularly radiant grouping of galaxies, Markarian combines Alexandra’s love of celestial romanticism with timeless design and modern grace,” per the brand’s official site. “Markarian came to life from Alexandra’s notion of designing clothing that is whimsical and playful yet wearable and beautifully made. Each special, romantic, and ethereal piece is thoughtfully made-to-order in an effort to reduce waste. Designed and produced in New York City, Markarian has a strong belief in supporting the fine craftsmanship that the New York Garment Center offers.”

Alexandra O’Neill has dressed a number of celebrities.

There’s a chance that Dr. Biden’s team heard about Alexandra O’Neill from various public figures and fashion moguls! Over the course of her career, Alexandra’s Markarian label has dressed Kate Hudson, Beanie Feldstein, Constance Wu, Felicity Jones, Kerry Washington, Laura Dern, Priyanka Chopra, Lizzo, Thandie Newton, Andie MacDowell, and more, according to the official Markarian site.

Alexandra O’Neill’s family inspired her work in fashion.

“My grandmother taught me how to sew at the age of 10,” Alexandra writes on her site. “From then on, I started designing and making clothing with her help. Growing up in rural Colorado, we had no neighbors for miles in any direction. At night, when we turned out all the lights in the house and looked outside, all we could see was complete darkness and the light from the stars in the sky.”

She continues, “If I looked long enough, I would always see at least one shooting star. The sky that I saw when I was young was infinite, and that is what I loved most about it. The magic of those childhood moments still inspires me. I often think it is that magic that led me to focus on antiquities in college – the romantic notion of mythology and the human desire to create sense of the workings of the cosmos.”

Alexandra O’Neill’s Markarian label caters to different styles.

Markarian carries a wide-range of different looks with a classic influence and Alexandra O’Neill’s signature celestial style. Some items include $50 masks, one of which Dr. Biden wore on January 20. She also has a selection of bridal gowns, formal wear, jewelry, and more ranging up to thousands of dollars!

Alexandra O’Neill has partnered with other big name brands.

As a fresh, new fashion label, Markarian has had the opportunity to collaborate with a number of big name brands. In 2019, Markarian worked with Christie’s Interiors for a special auction. Markarian also partnered with Swarovski for the Fall/Winter 2020 season, per Markarian’s official site.