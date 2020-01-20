Alayah Benavidez: 5 Things About The Pageant Queen Causing Drama On ‘The Bachelor’

‘Things get ugly’ for Alayah Benavidez on the Jan. 20 episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ according to previews for the drama-filled new episode! Here’s more to know about her.

Previews for the Jan. 20 episode of The Bachelor show Alayah Benavidez breaking down in tears and saying to the camera, “Everything about me is being called into question.” Other contestants also appear to call her out in the sneak peek at what’s coming next on Peter Weber’s season, and he appears to be livid at whatever’s going on. “If you’re doing it for the cameras, I do not have time for that,” he can be heard saying in the commercial. It certainly looks like Alayah is going to be at the center of some major drama this season, and we rounded up more to know about the 24-year-old.

1. She’s a former pageant queen. Alayah is a former beauty pageant contestant. She was named Miss Texas in 2019, her fourth time competing in the pageant. She represented her state at the Miss USA pageant that same year. Unfortunately, she did not place within the top 15 at Miss USA. Previously, Alayah was also named Miss United States in 2016. Another contestant on Peter’s season of The Bachelor, Victoria Paul, was also a contestant in the 2019 Miss USA pageant. She placed in the top 15.

2. She’s a college English major. Alayah attended Northwest Vista College, and eventually transferred to the University of Texas San Antonio, where she majored in English. She has said that she wants to get her M.A.and Ph.D after finishing college in 2020, and hopes to teach at the collegiate level one day. She likes writing poetry in her spare time, as well.

3. She works as an orthodontist assistant. While finishing college, Alayah has worked as an orthodontist assistant to help pay for her education.

4. She’s dyslexic. Alayah has been open about her Dyslexia, and has strived despite the disability. Despite being told to take remedial classes, Alayah pushed herself in AP courses, while also taking dual credits.

5. She’s a model. Alayah has also done work as a model. She has posted a numbee of modeling shots on social media.