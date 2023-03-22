Ahmed Best: 5 Things About The ‘Star Wars’ Alum Who Plays Kelleran Beq In ‘The Mandalorian’

Ahmed Best is an American actor.

He played Jar Jar Binks in the ‘Star Wars’ movies.

He made an appearance in The Mandalorian as a Jedi Knight.

Ahmed Best, who played Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, made a surprise return to the galaxy in the March 22 episode of The Mandalorian. But Ahmed didn’t return as Jar Jar; instead he portrayed Jedi Kelleran Beq, who saves Grogu (a.k.a Baby Yoda) from being killed during Order 66 in a flashback scene. Fans were blown away to see Ahmed return to the Star Wars universe as a different character all these years later. Ahmed actually first played Kelleran Beq in the 2020 game show Jedi Temple Challenge.

So, who is Ahmed Best? His role as Jar Jar in the Star Wars movies was so maligned by fans that it actually drove him to almost commit suicide. Find out more about Ahmed and his rough Star Wars experience below.

Ahmed Best played Jar Jar Binks in ‘Star Wars’.

Ahmed made his Star Wars debut as Jar Jar Binks in 1999’s The Phantom Menace. He briefly reprised his role in 2002’s Attack of the Clones and 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. Ahmed went on to voice Jar Jar in some animated shows and video games.

He received major hate from ‘Star Wars’ fans.

Unfortunately, Jar Jar was pretty hated by Star Wars fans right off the bat, and Ahmed got the brunt of the criticism. The actor revealed in 2018, ahead of the 20th anniversary of The Phantom Menace, that he actually contemplated suicide because of the fan hate. He posted a photo of his son on a high bridge, and wrote, “This was the place I almost ended my life. It’s still hard to talk about. I survived and now this little guy is my gift for survival.”

Ahmed got major support from fans after his suicide confession. He expressed his gratitude to everyone on Twitter, writing, “Thank you all for your love and kindness. It’s been overwhelming. It means so very much to me.”

He won an Annie Award.

Despite the fan criticism, Ahmed did enjoy some success from his role as Jar Jar Binks. He won an Annie Award for Voice Acting in an Animated Television Production, for spoofing Jar Jar in 2008’s Robot Chicken: Star Wars Episode II. Ahmed poked fun at Jar Jar in the Robot Chicken special.

He was in a band.

Prior to his acting career, Ahmed was in the acid jazz band The Jazzhole in the 1990s. He was in the group for two years and helped create three of their albums, that came out between 1994 and 1996.

His sister is a musician.

Ahmed isn’t the talent in his family. His older sister is musician Dunia Best Sinnreich. She was a member of several bands including Brave New Girl, Dubistry, Agent 99, and The Slackers.