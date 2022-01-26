Breaking News

Michael Madsen Breaks Silence On Son Hudson’s Suicide: He Told Me He ‘Loved Me’ In ‘Last Text’

Michael Madsen
Michael Madsen said in a statement to HollywoodLife that he’s ‘overwhelmed with grief and sadness’ after his 26-year-old son died by suicide.

Actor Michael Madsen, 64, has broken his silence regarding the tragic suicide death of his 26-year-old son Hudson. “I want to thank everyone for their prayers and their kind messages. Our family appreciates that,” the Kill Bill star told HollywoodLife in a statement via his rep on Wednesday, January 26, two days after Hudson was found dead.

“We are all incredibly overwhelmed with grief and sadness and shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago said he was happy,” Michael added. “My last text from him was ‘I love you dad.’ I didn’t see any signs of depression. It’s so tragic and sad I’m just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened.”

Hudson was found dead on Monday (Jan. 24),  according to The SunHudson was discovered with “a gunshot wound to the head” on the Hawaiian island of Ohau. The Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu told The Sun that Hudson’s death was a “suspected” suicide, but the department didn’t confirm that he took his own life.

Hudson was one of Michael’s three kids he shares with his wife DeAnna Madsen. The Reservoir Dogs star also shares sons Calvin, 25, and Luke, 16, with DeAnna, whom he’s been married to since 1996. In addition, Michael has two sons — Christian, 31, and Max, 27 – from his ex, Jeannine Bisignano, while DeAnna has one son —  Cody — with her former husband, Brian Setzer.

In addition to his parents and siblings, Hudson is survived by his wife Carlie. The pair got married in 2018 and, according to Daily Mail, were trying to have a family but needed to undergo IVF.