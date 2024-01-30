Where Is Laura-Leigh Moser Today? The Latest Updates About the Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star

Laura-Leigh Moser was only on one season of Vanderpump Rules, but the fans still talk about her today. The now-33-year-old was an aspiring actress working as a waitress at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant, SUR, when the reality series premiered on Bravo in 2013. Laura-Leigh got caught up in the cast’s drama when she started dating Jax Taylor after his breakup with Stassi Schroeder on season one. However, Laura-Leigh’s romance with Jax was short-lived, and after their tumultuous split, she left the show.

It’s been over ten years since we last saw Laura-Leigh on Vanderpump Rules, which returns for season 11 on January 30. So, where is she today? Find out below!

Why Did Laura-Leigh Moser Leave ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Laura-Leigh quit Vanderpump Rules to focus on her acting career. She went to The Juilliard School before joining the show and always had her sights set on Hollywood. Most of the VPR cast disliked Laura-Leigh because of her relationship with Jax, and the two ultimately broke up after Jax decided he wanted to try to get back together with Stassi. Laura-Leigh got into a fight with Jax at SUR and accused him of being “emotionally abusive.” Laura-Leigh also struggled with addiction, as did Jax.

At the end of season one, Laura-Leigh quit her job at SUR after she booked a role in “a huge movie with Jennifer Aniston,” as she described it to Lisa. That film was the 2013 comedy We’re The Millers, where Laura-Leigh played a stripper named Kymberly. The movie grossed over $270 worldwide.

Where Is Laura-Leigh Moser Today?

Laura-Leigh has been working as an actress since leaving reality television. Some of her notable movie roles, aside from The Millers, include the 2015 parody film Tooken and the 2018 black comedy mystery film Under the Silver Lake also starring Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough. As for her TV gigs, Laura-Leigh was a series regular on season 2 of the Lifetime series The Client List. She also appeared on an episode of Blue Bloods in 2019, according to her IMDb.

Laura-Leigh shows off her life on her Instagram, where she has over 11,000 followers. She posts photos with her niece and her nephew, as well as her dog. In 2021, Laura-Leigh was dating Nate Miller, the producing director of a pop theater company. It’s unclear if they are still together.

Will Laura-Leigh Ever Return to ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

It’s doubtful that Laura-Leigh will ever return to Vanderpump Rules. She’s left the show in her past and is no longer friends with any of the cast. Laura-Leigh also doesn’t appear to comment on the show.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in March 2023, Katie Maloney revealed that she “reached out in the recent past” to Laura-Leigh, but she didn’t hear back. “She left me on [read],” Katie said.