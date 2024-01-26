Tom Selleck Addresses ‘Blue Bloods’ Ending After Season 14: ‘People Aren’t Ready to Say Goodbye’

Blue Bloods fans were shocked when CBS announced that the police drama would be ending after season 14. In a new interview, Tom Selleck, a.k.a. Commissioner Frank Reagan, admitted that he doesn’t think the show is past its prime.

“CBS will find an awful lot of people aren’t ready to say goodbye to it,” the actor, 78, told TV Insider. “The show’s more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We’re certainly not out of ideas.”

In November 2023, CBS revealed that the final season would be split into two parts. Season 14 will premiere on February 16, with the second part airing in fall 2024.

“For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” Tom said in a statement at the time. “Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”

Showrunner Kevin Wade noted in a recent TV Insider interview that Blue Bloods’ ending isn’t set in stone yet. Cast member Will Estes is hopeful that the show will have a memorable conclusion. “There have been times we tried to honor what the fans most want. Ring the bell loud enough, and there’s a good chance they’ll get what they want. We all want to go out with a bang,” Will said.

Blue Bloods will be going out on top. The CBS drama is Friday’s #1 primetime program and the #3 broadcast drama on television. The show’s final season will continue to be a staple on Friday nights. New episodes of Blue Bloods will air Fridays at 10 p.m. on CBS.