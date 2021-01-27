‘A Walk To Remember’ & More Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix In February 2021 — Full List

The month of January has been filled with amazing shows and movies on Netflix. However, starting February 4, select movies and TV shows will begin to leave the streaming service.

February is almost here, and that means new titles will be coming to Netflix but titles will also be leaving Netflix. The streaming service has a handful of TV shows and movies that will be no longer be available by the end of February. The biggest group of films will be leaving Netflix on February 28.

All seasons of Bates Motel will be leaving Netflix on February 19. The Emmy nominated series was a prequel to Psycho and starred Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga. Teen romance classic A Walk to Remember, starring Mandy Moore and Shane West, will be departing the streaming service on the last day of February. Hit films like Easy A, Basic Instinct, Goodfellas, and more will also be unavailable on Netflix on March 1. See the full list below:

Leaving February 4

Erased

Leaving February 5

Lila & Eve

Woody Woodpecker

Leaving February 7

Don’t Knock Twice

Swiped

Leaving February 10

The Monster

Leaving February 11

The Other Guys

Leaving February 14

Alone in Berlin

Hostiles

Leaving February 16

Brave Miss World: Collection 1

Leaving February 19

Bates Motel seasons 1-5

Leaving February 20

A Haunted House

Leaving February 21

Trespass Against Us

Leaving February 24

Dolphin Tale 2

Leaving February 26

The Frozen Ground

Leaving February 28

A Walk to Remember

Basic Instinct

Easy A

The Gift

GoodFellas

Gran Torino

Haywire

LA 92

Little Nicky

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games

Retribution

Saving Mr. Banks

Sleepover

When it comes to titles that are coming to Netflix in February 2021, the list goes on and on. On February 1, hit films like My Best Friend’s Wedding, Inception, Shutter Island, and more will be available to watch. Zendaya and John David Washington’s romantic drama Malcolm & Marie will premiere on February 4. The film is already getting major Oscar buzz. Netflix also has an array of original shows debuting in February, including Firefly Lane, Ginny & Georgia, and Buried by the Bernards.