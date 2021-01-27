‘A Walk To Remember’ & More Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix In February 2021 — Full List
The month of January has been filled with amazing shows and movies on Netflix. However, starting February 4, select movies and TV shows will begin to leave the streaming service.
February is almost here, and that means new titles will be coming to Netflix but titles will also be leaving Netflix. The streaming service has a handful of TV shows and movies that will be no longer be available by the end of February. The biggest group of films will be leaving Netflix on February 28.
All seasons of Bates Motel will be leaving Netflix on February 19. The Emmy nominated series was a prequel to Psycho and starred Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga. Teen romance classic A Walk to Remember, starring Mandy Moore and Shane West, will be departing the streaming service on the last day of February. Hit films like Easy A, Basic Instinct, Goodfellas, and more will also be unavailable on Netflix on March 1. See the full list below:
Leaving February 4
Erased
Leaving February 5
Lila & Eve
Woody Woodpecker
Leaving February 7
Don’t Knock Twice
Swiped
Leaving February 10
The Monster
Leaving February 11
The Other Guys
Leaving February 14
Alone in Berlin
Hostiles
Leaving February 16
Brave Miss World: Collection 1
Leaving February 19
Bates Motel seasons 1-5
Leaving February 20
A Haunted House
Leaving February 21
Trespass Against Us
Leaving February 24
Dolphin Tale 2
Leaving February 26
The Frozen Ground
Leaving February 28
A Walk to Remember
Basic Instinct
Easy A
The Gift
GoodFellas
Gran Torino
Haywire
LA 92
Little Nicky
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games
Retribution
Saving Mr. Banks
Sleepover
When it comes to titles that are coming to Netflix in February 2021, the list goes on and on. On February 1, hit films like My Best Friend’s Wedding, Inception, Shutter Island, and more will be available to watch. Zendaya and John David Washington’s romantic drama Malcolm & Marie will premiere on February 4. The film is already getting major Oscar buzz. Netflix also has an array of original shows debuting in February, including Firefly Lane, Ginny & Georgia, and Buried by the Bernards.