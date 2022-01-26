Vanna White’s Kids: Meet Her Children, Gigi & Nikko

The iconic ‘Wheel of Fortune’ letter-turner is the proud mother of two amazing children. Find out all about her daughter Gigi and son Nikko here!

Vanna White has been a staple on television since taking over as co-host of Wheel of Fortune alongside Pat Sajak in 1982. The 64-year-old Myrtle Beach native first got her start as a model — and Miss Georgia 1978 contestant — before landing the coveted role of letter-turner on the iconic gameshow, where her beauty, megawatt smile and fabulous evening gowns made her a household name. She parlayed her fame into roles for both television and film, starring in the 1988 made-for-TV movie Goddess of Love and 1994’s action movie Double Dragon. She also had roles on Married with Children, The King of Queens and Full House.

In her personal life, Vanna found love more than once. Her first engagement to actor John Gibson, however, ended in tragedy, as he died in a plane crash in 1986. It wasn’t until four years later that Vanna said “I do” again, this time to restaurant owner George Santo Pietro. They would divorce in 2002 and Vanna would go on to be engaged to businessman Michael Kaye, although the couple broke up before walking down the aisle. Since 2012, Vanna has been happily dating contractor John Donaldson.

During her marriage to George, Vanna welcomed son Nicholas (Nikko) and daughter Giovanna (Gigi). Find out all about her amazing children, below.

Nikko

Nikko was born to Vanna and George on June 10, 1994. He graduated from Oregon State University and also attended The University of Arizona. Back in 2013, Nikko made headlines for his relationship with a Hare Krishna monk named Jaycee Akinsanya. “Jaycee and I have a special relationship,” Nikko said at the time, per Daily Mail. “It’s the closest I’ve ever been with anyone. It’s just spiritual and wonderful and there is chemistry – and if there’s sex also, so be it. It doesn’t matter!” He went on to call his relationship “close” but was undecided about his sexuality. “I have had one girlfriend and never had a real boyfriend. We are just happy to be together, loving each other in whatever way possible,” he said. “Gay? It’s possible.” He also added that his mom and dad had met Jaycee and “liked” him.

Meanwhile, Vanna and Nikko’s mother/son bond is undeniable. She loves to gush over him on social media, including a post last September which featured baby pics of Nikko and the caption, “Happy #nationalsonsday to my kind and loving son @nikkoshow. I love you to pieces!”

Gigi