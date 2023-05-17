Timothy Dalton’s Son Alexander: Meet The James Bond Star’s Only Son

Timothy Dalton is a famous British actor who made his name in several BBC period dramas

He starred as James Bond 007 in The Living Daylights (1987) and License to Kill (1989)

He has one son with singer Oksana Grigoryeva

Timothy Dalton is best known for being the fourth actor to get his license to kill as the iconic spy James Bond. The British actor, born in 1946 in Wales, took over the 007 role for 1987’s The Living Daylights and two years later in License to Kill. He had already become a household name in his homeland, as he had starred in several period dramas, including the 1971 film Mary, Queen of Scots (1971). After polishing off his shaken martinis, Timothy would later be seen in The Rocketeer and on the Showtime horror series Penny Dreadful.

While Timothy may be an international star, he keeps his private life very private. “I never talk about it, ever,” he told DailyMail in 2007. “It is partly because that’s the way I am, but also because, if a stranger down the pub or in my street started asking me questions, I’d say, ‘Mind your own business’, so why would I tell the public at large?”

With that in mind, it’s understandable how the Hot Fuzz actor rarely speaks out about his only child, son Alexander Dalton, whom he shares with his ex, Russian singer Oksana Grigorieva, who would later have a child with Mel Gibson. She posted one of the only recent photos of Alexander (who has his father’s famous dimpled chin) on her Instagram, as seen here. Let’s learn all we can about Timothy’s offspring, below.

Alexander Dalton

Timothy had hit his 50th birthday milestone when he and Oksana welcomed their bundle of joy in August 1997. The parents would go on to split in 2003, but remain in each other’s lives as co-parents. During her intense custody battle with Gibson in 2010, Oksana gushed about Timothy’s fathering to People. “He’s very good,” she said. “We raise our son together, he’s a good father and they have a very good relationship.”

As mentioned, Timothy keeps a very low-profile and rarely speaks about his family. However, he did break protocol uring his 2007 interview with the DailyMail, where he opened up about being Alexander’s pop. “A kid really completes you and makes you far more tolerant of humankind in general, because you realize everyone started out with this deeply precious, wonderful energy and innocence,” he told the outlet.

“Alexander’s a real individual. He’s great,” he continued in the rare disclosure. “It’s strange, you realize when it’s too late that when they were six, seven and eight they still had all these fantastic qualities, but they were children; they were dependent on you. Now you say, ‘We’re going to do this’, and they say, ‘No, I don’t want to. I want to do that.'”

Timothy went on to say that such “beginnings of independence” from his son was “wonderful” to witness, even if the upbringing gets more sophisticated. “Now he comes back from school and says, ‘Dad, what’s the difference between a metaphor and a simile?” How do you explain the difference between “stuck in the mud” and “stubborn as a pig” so a nine-year-old understands?” he explained. “Of course, it’s a challenge being a parent, but it’s a wonderful challenge.”

It appears Alexander follows in his father’s footsteps and keeps quite private. He has no social media presence at this time and neither Timothy nor Oksana have spoken out recently about his career, love life, etc. HollywoodLife will keep you posted on any new updates!