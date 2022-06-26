Mel Gibson, 66, Steps Out With GF Rosalind Ross, 31, & Son Lars, 5, For Frozen Yogurt In Malibu: Rare Photos

Mel Gibson may be an award-winning actor/director, but he also lists proud papa on his resume, as the Hollywood heavyweight is the father to nine children! On Saturday, June 25, the 66-year-old star proved he is a doting dad once again by treating his youngest, son Lars, five, to some ice cream in Malibu. The darling duo were joined by Mel’s girlfriend and Lars’ mother, Rosalind Ross, 31.

The Mad Max alum kept it casual for the sunny outing, as he rocked a navy polo shirt, surf boarding shorts and flip flops. His low-key profile was enhanced by a baseball cap and designer sunglasses. Rosalind also struck a casual vibe with her dark hoodie and black leggings. Lars, meanwhile, was adorable in his tie-die tee and shorts.

Mel and Rosalind were first linked back in 2014 and welcomed Lars three years later. Despite their age gap of 30 years, the couple appear to be going from strength to strength. “Regarding age and relationships, it’s just a number. We dig each other. She is an adult and we dig each other,” the Braveheart alum told The Mirror in 2016. “One has a trepidation about these things, but it’s working out great. She is a really special person.”

Shortly before he began dating Rosalind, Mel had a tumultuous relationship with Russian singer-songwriter Oksana Grigorieva. The couple welcomed daughter, Lucia, in 2009 and separated a year later, after Oksana alleged that Mel punched her in the face and filed a restraining order against him, via People. The pair eventually reached a custody agreement. However, Oksana had to pay her ex $500,000 in settlement money after she violated a confidentiality agreement.

The actor was also previously wed to Robyn Denise Moore, whom he met in the 1970s, married in 1980 and divorced in 2009. At the time of the split, they released a statement, saying, “Throughout our marriage and separation we have always strived to maintain the privacy and integrity of our family and will continue to do so.” The exes had a total of seven children together: sons Edward, Christian, William, Louis, Milo and Thomas, as well as daughter Hannah.