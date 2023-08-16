‘The View’ Season 27: Who’s Returning & Everything Else You Need To Know

The View has been renewed for season 27.

The View co-hosts for season 27 have been revealed.

The View is the #1 daytime talk show.

The View’s reign over daytime TV continues. The legendary ABC talk show is a staple at the 11 a.m. hour. Since 1997, The View has been the place for debate over everything from politics to celebrities. There have been plenty of memorable moments over the years — including talks about pool sex and lap dances — and The View isn’t slowing down with season 27

The View will return for a 27th season in just a few weeks. So, are all the co-hosts returning? When will season 27 premiere? HollywoodLife has all the updates about The View season 27.

Which Co-Hosts Are Returning For The View Season 27?

All of The View co-hosts will be back at the table for season 27. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro are returning, Variety reported.

This marks Whoopi’s 16th year as a co-host. She joined the show in 2007. Joy was an original co-host in 1997 and is the longest-serving co-host. Aside from seasons 17 and 18, Joy has been a co-host every single season. Sunny and Sara both joined in season 20, with Sara taking a break in seasons 22 and 23. Ana and Alyssa came to the co-hosts’ table in season 26.

For the third year in a row, The View has ranked #1 among all daytime talk shows among both households and total viewers. According to Nielsen, The View averaged 2.375 million total viewers for the season.

“I’m really proud that The View is having this moment 26 years into its run,” executive producer Brian Teta told Variety in a statement. “The show is more relevant than ever and it’s a credit to visionaries Barbara Walters and Bill Geddie and the concept they created.”

He continued, “Television audiences have changed drastically since the show began in 1997. You have to be ‘can’t miss television’ to break through, and The View is always at its best when it’s a reflection of the conversations our viewers are having at home. This combination of co-hosts is very special. They are having fun at the table, but they also are talking about important issues, reacting to breaking news in real-time, and having tough conversations. They have terrific chemistry, and everyone in our audience can find a perspective to connect with. Now we are heading into a presidential election cycle when The View is historically at its strongest, and I’m very excited for what’s to come in season 27.”

The View Season 27 Premiere Date

The View season 27 will premiere on September 5. The co-hosts will be prepping and covering the 2024 presidential election all throughout season 27. As in seasons past, the presidential candidates will likely make a pitstop on The View to discuss their policies and get grilled by the co-hosts.

Since the 2016 presidential election, The View has become an epicenter of political debates. In season 27, The View will keep Ana and Alyssa as their conservative co-hosts.

Is Joy Behar Planning Going To Retire From The View?

Thankfully, the iconic View co-host doesn’t have any plans about stepping away from the talk show. “I just signed a contract so I’ll be here for a while,” she told PEOPLE in 2022. “I have no plans to retire.” Joy will turn 81 in October.

She later added, “I’m happy to be a part of it. So no, I’m not going anywhere. I’m having a good time.”