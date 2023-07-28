The View’s Joy Behar Gets Reprimanded During Heated Debate Over Kylie Jenner’s Boob Job

Joy Behar never holds back on The View, and on the Friday, July 28 episode, she went a bit too far — at least according to co-hosts Alyssa Farrah Griffin and Sara Haines. During a discussion about Kylie Jenner’s augmented breasts, Joy seemingly referred to them as “t***s,” in a bleeped-out moment, to which Sara laughed, “you can’t say that!” and Alyssa all but gasped. “So, Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian clan has opened up about her regret over getting a breast augmentation,” Joy led the spirited discussion.

“She did it before she had a baby and then the baby came and she says that she really regrets that she did it and she hopes that her daughter will not do such a thing. Now, this is to make them bigger, not smaller because if you want… people have backaches sometimes from how big they are, I mean you’re walking like Quasimodo sometimes!”

Joy’s co-hosts at the table laughed. “To make them bigger is strictly for men, in my opinion, because the truth is small boobs look better in dresses. Models don’t have [t***s]… or whatever you want to call them!” Alyssa, giggling nervously, asked, “Can we say that?” to which Sara responded, “I’m pretty sure you can’t.” Joy saw no reason not to, however, and plowed right ahead with the conversation, despite unknowingly being censored. In the video, which you can see above, the offending word was silenced.

The discussion centered around the most recent episode of The Kardashians, during which the makeup mogul and mom of two admitted to getting the augmentation at the young age of 19 and regretting it. “I would recommend to anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children,” Kylie said during the episode. The panel went on to discuss how the famous family seems to have encouraged each of the Kardashian and Jenner daughters to go through with various cosmetic procedures.

“I think the dissatisfaction with your outward appearance will always be there unless you learn to love for yourself,” Alyssa said. “I’m all for if you want to nip, tuck and fix it because you’re confident and you just want that change, but I think you first have to deal with your inner beauty and what you think of yourself.”