Whoopi Goldberg Shocks ‘View’ Staff After Going On About ‘Overrated’ Pool Sex

Whoopi Goldberg does not like getting frisky in the pool! The comedian, 67, revealed she’s not a fan of pool sex or sex on the beach (the drink or the act) during a “Hot Topics” discussion on The View on Wednesday, August 2. While discussing a recent report about some of the issues that arise while having sex on vacation, the EGOT-winner revealed why she’s not too crazy about getting hot and heavy in the pool.

"If you try to have sex in the pool, you know, that’s not easy. Because you’re trying to go up the hill and you’re getting resistance from the water that is within." Whoopi Goldberg took a "The View" discussion in quite the direction Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/CbvVjFwPuC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 2, 2023

Co-host Alyssa Farah-Griffin brought up that many people fantasize about sex on the beach, which led to a tangent about the vodka cocktail. “You know, sex on the beach is overrated,” Whoopi chimed in. When her co-hosts asked whether she meant the drink or the act, she responded, “Both.”

The comedian proceeded to explain why she’s not a fan, revealing that the water gets in the way. “If you try to have sex in the pool, you know that’s not easy, because you’re trying to go up the hill, and you’re getting resistance from the water that is within,” she said. “When you’re in the pool, you are surrounded in the water. Have you ever tried to put anything—?”

As Whoopi explained why she was against pool sex, her co-hosts all made interesting faces. Sunny Hostin looked like she was thinking over what she was hearing. Sara Haines looked shocked and could be heard saying, “Oh my gosh.” Joy Behar tried to warn Whoopi not to take it too far. “Brian’s going to send us to commercial,” Alyssa said.

The camera then cut to producer Brian Teta, who had his head in his hands. Whoopi hilariously clapped back, saying she was trying to participate. “You’re trying to move me on now! You tell me, ‘Get engaged in the conversation.’ Then, I started to get engaged, and now you want me to stop talking,” she said.

Shortly before going to a commercial break, Whoopi suggested that what she was saying about pools is somewhat universal knowledge that some people may just forget after not doing it in a long time. “These are things you already know that you maybe don’t know that you know, but you haven’t done it for a long time,” she said.

Sunny joked that not everyone had tried them, but Whoopi had a hilarious response. “If you’ve never done any of these things that are in my brain right now, I’m a natural-born blonde,” she said, before cutting to break.