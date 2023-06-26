Whoopi Goldberg Curses Live On ‘The View’ & Her Co-Hosts Roar With Laughter: Watch

Whoopi Goldberg dropped quite a curse word during a hilarious new segment of The View! In a YouTube clip you can see below, the Ghost actress, 67, presented a new topic for her co-hosts to tackle on the June 26 show, when she deadpanned, “A poll of 2,000 adults in the UK found that, when people travel, cuisine is more important to them than landmarks or b******.” She immediately backtracked and corrected herself with, “beaches.” Whoopi, unrattled by the gaffe, placed her hand on her chest and sat back without betraying an expression as her four co-hosts doubled over at the table with laughter. The audience also burst out in giggles.

After collecting herself, she apologized. “I’m sorry,” she said to a renewed burst of laughter. “It says, ‘beaches,’ this is ya’ll’s fault!” she said while pointing frantically at producer Brian Teta. “And I can’t even tell you why it’s their fault, we were talking about something else,” she cryptically revealed.

Meanwhile, Ana Navarro took her shot at extending the joke. “I will travel anywhere for a good b****,” she quipped, re-starting the chaotic giggles. For the record, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin subsequently agreed that food is an important part of traveling.

Fans in the video’s comments thread were there for the hilarious moment. “I’m usually one advocating for Whoopi to finally retire but her messing up can be so hilarious at times, they might as well keep her. This made me laugh till my belly hurt. I liked how she handles it each time she screws up, like it’s no big deal. That kind of confidence only comes with age,” wrote a fan.

A second observed, “Whoopi is channeling Melissa McCarthy‘s Sean Spicer,” referencing the comedic actress’ memorable Saturday Night Live impression. “Whoopi is the Queen,” remarked a third fan, alongside a crown emoji. “Greatest opening ever,” enthused yet another.

The moment wasn’t the first time the Oscar winner has had an iffy exchange with Brian, either. Back in May, per Entertainment Weekly, she scolded him during the live show for attempting to quiet her down during a rant about ABC’s American Idol, with whom the show shares a network. “Did you really just do that?” she pointedly asked him, though his unknown gesture was unseen on camera.