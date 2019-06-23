‘The Hills’ Cast Transformations: See How Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag & More Have Changed

Things have changed drastically in the lives of ‘The Hills’ stars in the nearly ten years since the last time the show was on — including their looks! You won’t believe these transformations.

It’s been nine years since the last time The Hills was on-air, but the show is returning to MTV with a reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, on June 24. Of course, the cast members have been through a lot since they were last on the show, and their lives and looks have changed quite drastically. Perhaps the biggest transformation was from Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag — they were prone to causing major drama when The Hills first aired, but they’ve totally settled down and are now happily married with a son. Meanwhile, some of the work Heidi’s had done on her face has worn off over the years, giving her a much more natural look these days.

Then, there’s Brody Jenner, who was the ultimate playboy and party guy when The Hills was first on. He sort of dated Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari on the show, but he was never able to settle down with either of them. Now, he’s married to Kaitlynn Carter, and at a totally different place in his life. He’s grown into his boyish looks, too, and is still a total hottie! Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port are also back for new beginnings, but they have new additions to add, too, as they’re both mothers now. Other cast members like Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado and Justin “Bobby” Bresica have changed quite a bit over the years, as well.

Along with the reboot, there’s also some new faces to add to the mix, like Mischa Barton, who was just finishing her stint on The O.C. when The Hills first premiered in 2006. She was definitely in a period of finding herself, especially in Hollywood at that time. Since then, she’s certainly grown up and gone through a major transformation! Brandon Lee has also matured, and he’ll be a new cast member on the series, as well.

Click through the gallery above to check out how the cast members of The Hills have changed from then (when the show was first on) to now.