‘The Couple Next Door’: Everything To Know About Sam Heughan’s Racy New Series

The Couple Next Door will premiere on STARZ in 2024.

Sam Heughan stars in the series.

stars in the series. The show will consist of 6 episodes.

STARZ and Sam Heughan are ready to bring the heat in 2024 with the new series The Couple Next Door. The Outlander heartthrob is leading the way in a role that’s very different from Jamie Fraser.

“Sam has truly found his home at STARZ as he continues to shine on our slate,” Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ, said in a statement. “This marks our third series with the brilliant actor and we cannot wait to see the chemistry he and Eleanor will ignite together in this provocative series.”

When is The Couple Next Door coming out? Who else stars in the show with Sam? All your burning questions about The Couple Next Door can be answered below:

Where Can You Watch The Couple Next Door?

If you live in the UK, you’ll be able to watch The Couple Next Door on Channel 4 this fall. An exact premiere date has not been announced. The series will then premiere on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada in 2024. The show wrapped filming in Leeds and Belgium earlier this summer.

What Is The Couple Next Door About?

The official synopsis for The Couple Next Door reads: “When Evie and Pete move into an upscale neighborhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka. As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever…”

The Couple Next Door is going to have us all on the edge of our seats. That’s a guarantee. “This series is an addictive, emotional roller-coaster with something to say about modern sexual mores, with an electrifying cast that will set our screens on fire,” Caroline Hollick, Head of Drama for Channel 4, said in a statement.

Jo McGrath, Executive Producer and CCO of Eagle Eye Drama, commented: “At the heart of this series are two couples who get increasingly close to each other, and one fateful night become sexually entangled in a way that will change the rest of their lives forever. You never really know what goes on behind closed doors but this series sets out to make you wonder.”

The Couple Next Door Cast

The Couple Next Door stars Outlander actor Sam Heughan as Danny, the traffic cop who’s married to Becka. Becka is portrayed by Jessica De Gouw, who is best known for her roles in Arrow, The Secrets She Keeps, and Underground.

How To Get Away With Murder alum Alfred Enoch plays Pete, who is in a relationship with Evie. Eleanor Tomlinson plays Evie. Eleanor notably played Demelza Poldark in the hit series Poldark.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Eagle Eye Drama and director Dries Vos again and adding a third series with my STARZ family. Dries has a unique visual flair and I’m sure we’re going to make something special,” Sam said in a statement when the show was announced in March 2023.

Eleanor added, “Evie is an exciting challenge for me – a girl whose world is turned upside down as she navigates devastating trauma, which isn’t helped by unresolved issues from her past. We have an excellent team on board, and I am looking forward to exploring this dark and complicated world alongside Sam and our director Dries.”

What Does This Mean For Sam Heughan & Outlander?

Don’t worry, Outlander fans. Sam isn’t going anywhere. Filming for season 7 has already been completed. The second half of season 7 will premiere on STARZ in 2024, so you’ll be getting a double dose of Sam on the network. Since The Couple Next Door has already finished filming, there will be no issues with Sam’s filming schedule with Outlander season 8.

Outlander has been renewed for an eighth and final season. Production has not started on season 8 yet due to the ongoing writers’ strike. “Well, we had a date,” Caitriona Balfe told Radio Times when asked when filming was going to start. “And now with the writers’ strike, who knows? So we have to just wait and see.” She added, “That’s obviously a big thing that’s going on at the moment Stateside and that may change things. But you know, it’s too early to start speculating about that.”