‘Outlander’ Season 7: Who’s Returning, Potential Premiere Date & More You Need To Know

Outlander season 6 only wrapped up in May 2022, but the Droughtlander has already kicked into high gear. The cast and crew are hard at work on season 7 of the hit STARZ series, which means new episodes are on the horizon. Outlander has become a monster hit for STARZ since it premiered on August 9, 2014. The show is 7 seasons in and a spinoff is in the works… no one should underestimate the power of Outlander.

The show was renewed for season 7 all the way back in March 2021. “STARZ is committed to investing in unapologetic, bold premium storytelling that amplifies diverse voices and shines a spotlight on women in front of and behind the camera through our #TakeTheLead initiative,” Christina Davis, President of Original Programming for Starz, said in a statement. “The hit series Outlander embodies everything about our initiative including a powerful female lead character and an amazing team of storytellers. We look forward to following the adventures of Claire and Jamie in America during the Revolution as well as more time travel during this next season.”

Season 7 will bring your fan favorites like Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe back for more adventures, and the show will be welcoming back faces from seasons past. The show started filming in early 2022, so a premiere date shouldn’t be too far off. From the new and returning cast to the spinoff situation, HollywoodLife has everything you need to know about Outlander season 7 and beyond.

Outlander Season 7 Cast

On October 11, 2022, STARZ announced many familiar faces will be returning for Outlander season 7. Graham McTavish will be reprising the role of Dougal MacKenzie, Jamie’s uncle whom he killed just before the Battle of Culloden. Graham’s most recent role has been in HBO’s House of the Dragon. Lotte Verbeek is also returning as Geillis Duncan, Claire’s former friend-turned-enemy and a fellow time traveler from the 1960s.

Nell Hudson will also be coming back as Laoghaire Fraser, Jamie’s ex-wife and Marsali’s mother. Steven Cree will be back as Old Ian Murray, young Ian’s father and Jamie’s brother-in-law. In addition, Andrew Whipp is back as Jamie’s father Brian Fraser, along with Layla Burns as Joan MacKimmie, Marsali’s sister and Jamie’s stepdaughter.

“One of the many joys of our epic story is the element of time travel which allows us to revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places, and we’re thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces for season seven,” Matthew B. Roberts, Outlander’s showrunner, writer and executive producer, said in a statement. “In addition to our returning cast, we’re also excited to welcome several new actors to the Outlander family and cannot wait to introduce them to fans in our extended season.”

New cast members will be joining the Outlander family in the upcoming seventh season. Gloria Obianyo will play Mercy Woodcock, a free Black woman navigating the hardships of life in Colonial America. Rod Hallett will play Benedict Arnold, the notorious Revolutionary soldier turned traitor. Chris Fulton will star as Rob Cameron, a new acquaintance of Roger and Brianna.

Diarmaid Murtagh will play Buck MacKenzie, the illegitimate son of Dougal MacKenzie and Geillis Duncan, and Roger’s ancestor. The role was previously played by Graham in season 5. Kristin Atherton will play Jenny Murray, taking over the role Laura Donnelly originated in the first 3 seasons. Previously announced new additions include Charles Vandevaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

Charles’ casting as William, the secret son of Jamie Fraser, was revealed in May 2022. “We are happy to welcome Charles to the Fraser family for season seven of Outlander, joining the cast with the other talented actors that bring our stories to life,” Matthew said at the time. “Scotland will again be our production home as the Frasers and MacKenzies try to make a home against the backdrop of the Revolutionary War. This season promises more adventure, time travel and emotional peril than any season before.”

Executive producer Maril Davis added, “The character of William Ransom is a wonderful role, and one fans have been eager to see. Finding someone with the talent and physicality to play Jamie’s son was a daunting task, but Charles’ charisma was evident during the audition process and we are excited to see what he will bring to William’s multi-layered journey.”

The core Outlander cast will all be back for season 7. The incredible ensemble includes Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, David Berry as Lord John Grey, John Bell as young Ian, Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Beardsley, and Paul Gorman in both roles as the Beardsley twins Josiah and Keziah.

As for César Domboy and Lauren Lyle, a.k.a. Fergus and Marsali, their status in season 7 remains to be seen. At the end of season 6, Fergus and Marsali embarked on a fresh start in Philadelphia after troubling times for the couple. They are not a part of the cast lists at the moment, but their returns could be kept secret until closer to the season 7 premiere.

Outlander Season 7 Premiere Date

Outlander season 7 does not have a premiere date yet. The seventh season will consist of 16 episodes since season 6 had to be shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deadline reported that we could get Outlander season 7 by late 2022 or early 2023.

“We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser’s Ridge,” Matthew said in a statement. “Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. Dinna fash, we will then film an extended season 7 with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy.”

Outlander Filming

Production is currently underway for Outlander season 7 in Scotland. Back in March 2022, Sam revealed that filming was set to begin soon. “We’re about to go back and shoot season 7,” he said on Watch What Happens Live at the time.

A few weeks later, Sam posted the first official from the set via Twitter and confirmed that filming had started. The photo featured his co-stars Caitriona, Richard, and Sophie.

On June 1, in honor of World Outlander Day, STARZ shared a video from the set of season 7. “We are here working hard for you on what is, I think, my favorite season yet,” Sophie said. Richard replied, “I absolutely agree.”

Caitriona and more cast members hyped up the “mega-sized season” in the video. David teased that there is an “amazing season” in store for fans. Sam gave an inside look at the growing set of Wilmington.

How Many Seasons Of Outlander Will There Be?

As of right now, there are no plans for Outlander’s reign to come to an end. In January 2019, Maril opened up about the future of the series at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

“We’ll keep making this until Claire and Jamie are a hundred,” she said. “Honestly, we will. There’s still many more books to go. And if STARZ and Sony are willing, we’re willing, and if the actors are willing, we’ll keep going.”

As more spinoffs come up, STARZ President of Original Programming, Kathryn Busby, stressed that the original show is still the main priority for the network. “Outlander is such a very important show for us that we would love to have as much as we possibly can have,” she told Deadline. “[The prequel will] absolutely not [take away Starz’s commitment to the original series]. What we’ve proven with the Power franchise is that we can have different lanes of storytelling around the same base. We believe that we can do that with Outlander as well. They are not mutually exclusive at all.” In the interview, Kathryn declined to comment on the status of contract negotiations with the main cast beyond the seventh season.

Season 7 will be based on Diana Gabaldon’s An Echo in the Bone, the seventh book in her Outlander series. There have been two additional Outlander books in the series after An Echo in the Bone: Written in My Own Heart’s Blood and Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.

Don't pay attention to stupid click-bait online, is my advice. Of course Season 7 _might_ be the last–it may well NOT be the last. Nobody knows that. But people keep pestering, so they get non-answers like, "Maybe" and add silly headlines. 😘 https://t.co/si1EFeJxV9 — Diana Gabaldon (@Writer_DG) July 3, 2022

In July 2022, Diana responded to a fan wondering if season 7 would be the final season of the show. “Don’t pay attention to stupid click-bait online, is my advice,” she wrote on Twitter. ” Of course Season 7 _might_ be the last–it may well NOT be the last. Nobody knows that. But people keep pestering, so they get non-answers like, ‘Maybe’ and add silly headlines.”

Outlander Spinoff

In August 2022, STARZ announced that it is currently in development on the highly-anticipated prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The writers’ room is underway on the drama that will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents.

“Outlander is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world,” Kathryn, STARZ’s President of Original Programming, said in a statement. “We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril, and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Matthew, Outlander’s showrunner, is writing Blood of My Blood and will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Maril will executive produce the prequel along with Ronald D. Moore, who developed Outlander for television, under their production banner Tall Ship Productions. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce with Diana serving as a consulting producer.