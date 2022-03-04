‘Outlander’ EPs Reveal Claire Will Have ‘Rough Time’ In Season 6 In The Wake Of Her Assault

The Droughtlander is finally over. HL got EXCLUSIVE scoop from the ‘Outlander’ EPs about Jamie and Claire’s journeys in season 6, Brianna and Roger’s future in the 19th century, and more.

After a nearly 2-year wait, Outlander returns for its highly-anticipated sixth season on March 6. The show ended with Claire being brutally assaulted and raped by Lionel Brown’s men. When Outlander picks up for season 6, it will pick up almost immediately after the shocking events of last season. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with executive producers Maril Davis and Matt Roberts about what’s ahead for all the characters, especially Claire.

“She’s still dealing with all the effects of the trauma,” Maril told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I think we’re going to find that Claire is someone who compartmentalized, or has in the past, and maybe isn’t able to do that as well this season and is going to have a bit of a rough time and is going to try to figure out outlets for what she’s wrestling with, and all of these issues that she’s still dealing with.”

When it comes to trauma, everyone has their own way of dealing with their experiences. HollywoodLife asked how Claire’s process of coping with what she’s been through will have an impact on her relationship with Jamie.

“I think when we talk about Jamie and Claire’s relationship, it’s always a bond. They’re always together,” Matt said. “I think the challenges for the relationship are always from without what affects them. They can both be going through emotional turmoil. We’ve seen that from seasons 1, 2, 3… and the one thing that is always steadfast is their love for each other. They just have to kind of navigate the best way to stay together in the sense of with all the turmoil without their relationship. Even though the PTSD and all the things that affect them emotionally, internally, they know that they always have each other and they’ll always have each other’s back. It’s just getting to that sometimes.”

At the end of season 5, Brianna and Roger tried to go back through the stones to their home in the 20th century. However, they found themselves back in Fraser’s Ridge. Maril revealed in our interview that Brianna and Roger have no plans to go through the stones again any time soon.

“I think in season 6 they’ve decided to stay,” Maril told HollywoodLife. “They are like, we tried to go home. We thought about home. When we went through the stones, and it brought us right back here, so this is where home is to us. And it’s true. Jamie and Claire are there, Jemmy… They’re very ensconced in this time now. They’ve decided we’re going to give it the old college try. We’re going to put down roots here, so we’re going to see Roger and Briana both individually trying to figure out: what’s my place here? Where do I fit in? What kind of skill sets do I have to fit into this time? So we’ll see them definitely trying to start to put down roots.”

One person who will be shaking things up in a major way in season 6 is Tom Christie, who comes to Fraser’s Ridge with his son and daughter. Tom and Jamie have a history together. They were prisoners together at Ardsmuir.

Matt noted that Jamie definitely doesn’t expect Tom Christie to show up at Fraser’s Ridge “considering their past.” He continued, “But Jamie’s a new man in a sense in this new world, and he wants to open his arms to everyone. He’s hoping that Tom Christie is feeling the same way. And as the season unfolds, we’ll see that that might not be the case.” Outlander season 6 will air Sundays on STARZ.