‘Outlander’ Ending After Season 8: ‘It’s Been An Incredible Journey’

Sing me a song one more time. Outlander is ending after 8 seasons. The news was announced by STARZ on January 19 ahead of the show’s seventh season, which will premiere in the summer of 2023.

What an incredible journey with an incredible fanbase. #Outlander has officially been renewed for an eighth and final season. pic.twitter.com/mNJ3AZXW2s — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 19, 2023

“It’s been an incredible journey. Every good story has to come to an end,” Sam Heughan said in a video posted after the announcement while holding hands with his longtime co-star. Caitriona Balfe added, “They always do.”

At the end of the video, Sam said that he “can’t wait to bring the last season to you guys.” Caitriona followed up with, “And we hope that we do you proud, and we are very, very grateful. So, thank you.” Cue the tears!

“For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion,” Kathryn Busby, President, head of Original Programming for STARZ, said in a statement. “But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We’re thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril, and Ronald and can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next.”

Thankfully, we have two more seasons of Outlander ahead of us before we have to say goodbye. Season 7 is coming later this year, with season 8 likely to follow in 2024. However, STARZ has not put a timetable on the final season’s release date.

Outlander became a global phenomenon when it premiered in 2014 and made instant stars out of Sam and Caitriona, our beloved Jamie and Claire. Even though Outlander’s final chapter is upon us, the universe is only getting bigger. STARZ has given the green light to the prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The 10-episode prequel series will center on the lives and relationship of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.