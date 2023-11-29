‘The 5th Wheel’: Everything We Know About Kim Kardashian’s Comedy Film

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian, 43, is making her mark in the acting world! Not only is she currently co-staring in American Horror Story‘s 12th season, she’s now also co-producing her own movie. The news was first revealed by Deadline on November 19, 2023, as the outlet confirmed that Kim is set to star and co-produce the “female-driven comedy” alongside comedian Paula Pell, 60.

In addition to Paula and The Kardashians star working on The 5th Wheel together, the 60-year-old’s spouse, Janine Brito, will also reportedly co-write the script with Paula, per Deadline. Initially, a handful of studios battled it out to become the home for the comedy film. However, Netflix officially announced on November 26, 2023, that the project would be coming to their platform “soon.”

What Is Kim Kardashian’s New Movie ‘The 5th Wheel’ About?

Very few details have been released to the public at this time. However, it’s been made clear that the movie is intended to generate plenty of laughs. In late November 2023, Deadline reported that the SKIMS co-founder has been “very hands on” in the pitches process and has even appeared at “each meeting.” Although the specific storyline for the film remains under wraps, Netflix did tease that Kim will be a main character.

“Kim Kardashian is about to be The Fifth Wheel. Kim will co-produce and star in an all-new comedy from producer and writer Paula Pell (SNL, Sisters) and writer Janine Brito (Girls5eva) — coming soon to Netflix!” they tweeted on November 26, 2023.

When Does ‘The 5th Wheel’ Premiere?

An official release date for the project has not been announced, although Netflix did confirm it would be relatively “soon.” Once the project was confirmed via X (Twitter), fans took to the comments to react. “Kim is so talented it is crazy. Wow,” one fan penned, while another added, “Thrilled to see Kim Kardashian bringing her star power to the comedy scene! Can’t wait for the laughter and fun in this upcoming Netflix production. With Paula Pell and Janine Brito on board, it’s sure to be a hilarious ride!”

The Cast of ‘The 5th Wheel’

The full cast has yet to be announced, as the project is still in its early production phase. Despite the little information, fans can expect Kim to bring it as the “titular fifth wheel.” Netflix released an official press release on November 27, but noted that the identities of the “other four wheels” remain a secret – for now. Although it has not been confirmed, Paula starring in the film could be likely as she is known for her work on Saturday Night Live, Wine Country, Sisters, and more.

Kim Kardashian’s Recent Work as an Actress

This is not Kim’s first time working as an actress, as she previously worked as a voice actor for PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, and is currently starring on American Horror Story: Delicate. In the latest AHS, the mom of four plays the role of Siobhan Corbyn, a publicist and bestie to Emma Roberts‘ character, Anna Victoria Alcott. A few other notable names for AHS: Delicate include Gilmore Girls alum Matt Czuchry, model Cara Delevingne, and Pose alum Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.