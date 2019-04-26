25 Times Taylor Swift Sparkled In Sexy Sequined Looks – iHeartRadio Music Awards & More

Happy Friday to Taylor Swift only! The singer has finally dropped her lead single off her seventh album, so in honor of this all-important occasion, we’re taking a look back at some of her sparkliest outfits.

Taylor Swift has been shining like fireworks over sad, empty towns for years. Now, the singer is currently in her 13th year of her career, and she’s blessed her fans with music from her upcoming seventh album. After counting down until April 26 for the past two weeks, the 29-year-old singer dropped her newest single and we couldn’t be more excited to finally be blessed with a new Taylor bop. But with every album comes a new aesthetic, and Tay’s has been pretty sparkly this time around. She completely reinvented her Instagram with pastel photos and started wearing everything from tie-dye denim jackets to fairy princess gowns – and, of course, anything that glitters.

To get psyched up for this newest era, we decided to round up some of our favorite shimmery ensembles that the 10-time Grammy winner has donned throughout the years. Most recently, TSwift made an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March where she shined in a iridescent purple sequin romper by Rosa Bloom. She paired the cute piece with Sophia Webster heels that featured butterflies on the heels. We now know that butterflies are a big part of Taylor’s newest theme, so in retrospect this outfit was definitely a clue as to what was to come.

We also loved last year’s American Music Awards on Oct. 9 when the “Delicate” hitmaker arrived on the red carpet wearing a mirrored mini dress by Balmain with matching thigh-high boots. Taylor herself dubbed this look, “human disco ball” on Instagram when she thanked her fans for making her “so so happy” on the night of the awards show.

At the same show, Taylor donned a sequined red and black bodysuit with leather thigh-high boots for her stellar performance of “I Did Something Bad.” The outfit appeared to draw inspiration from the various sparkly black bodysuits that the songstress rocked on her Reputation tour.

Taylor practically gleams whenever she attends the AMAs, actually. In 2013, she stepped onto the red carpet in a stunning strapless metallic Julien MacDonald minidress that caught the light at every angle.

Whether she’s on the stage or the red carpet, the “End Game” singer has proved time and again that she will never stop wearing glistening ensembles (even though she’s fully aware that people throw rocks at things that shine). See more of Taylor’s best looks in the gallery above!